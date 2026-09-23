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What Trump’s tariffs could mean for Russia and China

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How much pressure can Donald Trump’s new tariffs place on Russia’s war economy? A new U.S. law gives the president the power to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian energy, while also strengthening sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet.
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Why Zelensky is facing a political crisis

Why Zelensky is facing a political crisis

Why drones can't replace Ukraine's reconnaissance soldiers

Why drones can't replace Ukraine's reconnaissance soldiers

Europe must respond to Russia’s ‘hybrid’ attacks, Landsbergis says

Europe must respond to Russia’s ‘hybrid’ attacks, Landsbergis says

How faith survives the war in Ukraine’s Donbas

How faith survives the war in Ukraine’s Donbas

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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