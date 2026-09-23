KI logo
War

Russian ballistic missiles rock Kyiv as air defenses engaged

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Russian ballistic missiles rock Kyiv as air defenses engaged
Illustrative Image: Air defense at work in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in the evening of Jan. 17, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ballistic missile explosions rocked Kyiv overnight on Sept. 24 as air defenses were engaged in the city and Russia continued launching more missiles against Ukraine.

Loud explosions were heard in the city center of Ukraine's capital at around 1:00 a.m. local time, Editor-in-Chief Olga Rudenko said.

Ukraine's Air Force also warned that a ballistic missile was headed toward Kyiv after an air raid siren had been declared in Kyiv at 12:59 a.m.

Another ballistic missile was headed toward Kyiv at 1:27 a.m., the Air Force said.

More explosions then rocked the city at 1:28 a.m. local time, War Editor Chris York said.

Authorities have not announced casualties or the extent of any damage at the time of writing.

Russia regularly strikes civilian infrastructure and cities across Ukraine in fatal missile and drone attacks.

The prior day, on Sept. 23,  a series of deadly Russian drone strikes on Kyiv killed two people and injured at least 43 others during the morning.

Railway infrastructure, residential buildings, and a historic market were damaged in the Russian attack.

On Sept. 22, Russian jet-powered drones struck Kyiv, injuring at least eight people and hitting sites across several districts of the capital, authorities said.

read also

Ukraine war latest: Russian drone attacks on Kyiv kill 2, injure over 40 amid day of repeated strikes
Missile attackKyivBallistic missileRussian attackUkraineRussia
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, September 24
Wednesday, September 23
Video
What Trump’s tariffs could mean for Russia and China.

How much pressure can Donald Trump’s new tariffs place on Russia’s war economy? A new U.S. law gives the president the power to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian energy, while also strengthening sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet.

Show More

Editors' Picks