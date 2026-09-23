Russian ballistic missiles rock Kyiv as air defenses engaged

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ballistic missile explosions rocked Kyiv overnight on Sept. 24 as air defenses were engaged in the city and Russia continued launching more missiles against Ukraine.

Loud explosions were heard in the city center of Ukraine's capital at around 1:00 a.m. local time, Editor-in-Chief Olga Rudenko said.

Ukraine's Air Force also warned that a ballistic missile was headed toward Kyiv after an air raid siren had been declared in Kyiv at 12:59 a.m.

Another ballistic missile was headed toward Kyiv at 1:27 a.m., the Air Force said.

More explosions then rocked the city at 1:28 a.m. local time, War Editor Chris York said.

Authorities have not announced casualties or the extent of any damage at the time of writing.

Russia regularly strikes civilian infrastructure and cities across Ukraine in fatal missile and drone attacks.

The prior day, on Sept. 23, a series of deadly Russian drone strikes on Kyiv killed two people and injured at least 43 others during the morning.

Railway infrastructure, residential buildings, and a historic market were damaged in the Russian attack.

On Sept. 22, Russian jet-powered drones struck Kyiv, injuring at least eight people and hitting sites across several districts of the capital, authorities said.