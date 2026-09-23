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51 countries back Ukraine in joint statement calling for Black Sea initiative as world gathers for UN General Assembly

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
51 countries back Ukraine in joint statement calling for Black Sea initiative as world gathers for UN General Assembly
EU High Representative Kaja Kallas at the European Convention Center Luxembourg (ECCL) in Luxembourg City on April 14, 2025. (John Thys / AFP via Getty Images)

Fifty-one countries have backed Ukraine in a joint statement condemning Russia and calling for Black Sea passage as the U.N. Security Council meets, the EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said Sept. 23, against the backdrop of the U.N. General Assembly.

"As the Security Council meets to discuss the situation in Ukraine, we reaffirm our shared commitment to the principles of the U.N. Charter and peace. We stand in solidarity with Ukraine as it continues to face Russia's war of aggression," Kallas said.

A Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports has hindered Ukraine's agricultural exports, threatening food security. Russia has regularly targeted civilian ships traveling to Ukrainian ports, including a Tanzania-flagged vessel in the Black Sea on Sept. 17, killing the ship's captain and injuring three crew members.

Most European nations, alongside Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Honduras, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Panama, and South Korea, are among those joining the statement.

"We are deeply concerned by Russia's escalation against civilians and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, causing a record-high number of casualties in the last months, as recorded by the U.N.," Kallas said.

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All 51 countries called on Russia to respect international humanitarian law, protect civilians, and be held accountable.

"We are particularly concerned by the attacks in the Black Sea. Russia is trying to choke off Ukrainian grain exports, thus jeopardizing global food security. We therefore support efforts towards an arrangement in the Black Sea to safeguard freedom of navigation and call for the protection of commercial shipping and critical infrastructure," she said.

In a post to X, Kallas also noted that Ukraine has agreed to an unconditional ceasefire since March 2025 and called on Russia to do the same.

"Ukraine wants peace. We want peace. Russia must stop its aggression, accept a ceasefire, and engage meaningfully in negotiations towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in accordance with international law," she added.

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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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