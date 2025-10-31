Venezuela reportedly requests missiles, radars from Russia amid US tensions

Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro is requesting military aid from Russia, the Washington Post (WP) reported on Oct. 31, citing confidential documents reviewed by the outlet.

The request comes amid escalating tensions in the Caribbean Sea as the U.S. military carries out strikes on suspected drug-trafficking vessels and Washington reportedly considers air strikes on Venezuelan military facilities allegedly used for drug smuggling.

Maduro wrote a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin requesting repairs for radars, military aircraft, and possibly missile supplies, according to U.S. government documents obtained by WP.

Maduro has a close relationship with Moscow, bolstered by their shared animosity toward the West. Venezuela's president has denounced Western sanctions on Russia and backed Moscow's war.

The documents also reportedly show that Venezuelan authorities sought military support and equipment from China and Iran to strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Maduro reportedly asked for "expanded military cooperation" between the two countries to counter "the escalation between the U.S. and Venezuela."

The Trump administration has launched a campaign portraying Maduro as the head of a drug trafficking and terrorist organization seeking to flood the U.S. with drugs ahead of possible strikes.

The Venezuelan ruler denies these accusations and claims the U.S. wants to seize the country's natural resources, including oil, gas, and gold. He also announced the mobilization of 15,000 soldiers.

Maduro earlier said the country has about 5,000 Russian-made Igla-S portable air defense systems.