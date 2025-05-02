Vance says war in Ukraine won’t end 'any time soon,' urges sides to agree on peace terms

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with Fox News on May 1 that the war in Ukraine is not going to end "any time soon."

It is "going to be up to the Russians and Ukrainians now that each side knows what the other's terms for peace are. It's going to be up to them to come to an agreement and stop this brutal, brutal conflict," Vance told Fox News' Bret Baier.

Earlier on April 30, Vance said that the Trump administration is working to broker a "durable solution" to the Russia–Ukraine war within the next 100 days, according to a Fox News Digital interview.

Asked about the state of negotiations, Vance said, "The first and necessary step of getting the Russia-Ukraine conflict solved is to get each of them to make a peace proposal." He added, "We’ve got the peace proposal out there and issued, and we’re going to work very hard over the next 100 days to try to bring these guys together."

The renewed push follows months of diplomacy and comes after U.S. President Donald Trump shifted his campaign promise to end the war "within 24 hours” to a 100-day timeline, which has now passed without a deal.

Ukraine accepted a 30-day U.S.-backed ceasefire in March, but Russia rejected it, demanding an end to Western military aid. Despite calls for peace, Moscow has stepped up attacks against Ukrainian civilians in recent weeks.