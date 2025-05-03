‘US will not turn its back on Ukraine,’ Trump’s spiritual advisor says after briefing American president

This audio is created with AI assistance

Pastor Mark Burns, the man described as U.S. President Donald Trump’s “spiritual advisor,” said he believes he played a small part in strengthening U.S.-Ukraine relations after briefing Trump on what he witnessed during a recent visit to Ukraine.

“I shared with the president and the White House what I experienced in Ukraine,” Burns told the Kyiv Independent. “The atrocities done to Ukrainian women, children, senior citizens, and civilians at the hands of the Russians. I shared stories of the 20,000 kidnapped children and the 700 places of faith that were targeted by the Russians.”

Asked how Trump responded to his account of the war, Burns said: “The president always shows concern and care for innocent people dying and suffering. Which is why you see him putting more pressure on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and expressing his displeasure with Putin.”

Burns, who once backed Trump’s pause on military aid to Ukraine, dramatically shifted his stance after witnessing the aftermath of a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih that killed 20 people, including nine children. In an earlier interview, he told the Kyiv Independent that “supporting Ukraine is America first.”

Now, after meeting with Trump in recent days, Burns says the president is taking action.

“In fact, President Donald Trump has recently approved the first round of weapons deliveries to Ukraine, sending a powerful message that the United States will not back down in supporting Ukraine’s right to defend itself,” Burns said.

He also highlighted the creation of a U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, calling it “a monumental step in providing Ukraine with the resources it needs to rebuild and grow.” The fund was created after the U.S. and Ukraine signed the long-awaited minerals agreement on April 30.

American officials have prepared several options for Trump to ramp up economic pressure on Russia in response to Putin’s continued refusal to end the war against Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on May 2. Though Trump initially threatened tariffs and sanctions after taking office, none have materialized so far.

With Russia intensifying its strikes and rejecting U.S.-backed ceasefire proposals, Trump has reportedly begun questioning Moscow’s intentions.