Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Sudan, Russia, Russian Navy, Africa
Edit post

Sudan to allow Russia to build its first naval base in Africa

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 14, 2025 12:19 PM 2 min read
People swim in the sea at a dock overlooking the port in Port Sudan, Sudan, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sudan will allow Russia to build its first naval base in Africa, the country's foreign minister, Ali Youssef, said during a visit to Moscow on Feb. 12.

"Sudan and Russia have reached an understanding on the agreement regarding the Russian naval base," Youssef said during a press briefing with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

"The matter is very simple. We have agreed on everything," he added.

The naval base — which has been under discussion since 2017 — would give Moscow access to the Red Sea, one of the world’s most strategically important waterways through which 12% of global trade passes through due to the presence of the Suez Canal at its northern end.

China and the U.S. already have access to the sea as they both hold naval bases in Djibouti to the south of Sudan.

The announcement comes after the future of Russia's naval presence in the Mediterranean was thrown into question after the overthrow of former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad in December.

Russia began withdrawing assets from Syria, raising doubts about the future of its military presence in the country.

Syria's new government will decide the fate of Russian military bases based on national interests, Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra told The Washington Post on Feb. 6.

Russia's ability to retain its naval base in Tartus and airbase in Khmeimim will depend on what Moscow offers in return, Abu Qasra indicated. "If we benefit Syria from it, yes," he said.

Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant sarcophagus hit by Russian drone, Zelensky releases video of explosion
“Russia continues to expand its army and shows no change in its deranged, anti-human state rhetoric,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.