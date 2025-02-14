Sudan to allow Russia to build its first naval base in Africa

This audio is created with AI assistance

Sudan will allow Russia to build its first naval base in Africa, the country's foreign minister, Ali Youssef, said during a visit to Moscow on Feb. 12.

"Sudan and Russia have reached an understanding on the agreement regarding the Russian naval base," Youssef said during a press briefing with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

"The matter is very simple. We have agreed on everything," he added.

The naval base — which has been under discussion since 2017 — would give Moscow access to the Red Sea, one of the world’s most strategically important waterways through which 12% of global trade passes through due to the presence of the Suez Canal at its northern end.

China and the U.S. already have access to the sea as they both hold naval bases in Djibouti to the south of Sudan.

The announcement comes after the future of Russia's naval presence in the Mediterranean was thrown into question after the overthrow of former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad in December.

Russia began withdrawing assets from Syria, raising doubts about the future of its military presence in the country.

Syria's new government will decide the fate of Russian military bases based on national interests, Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra told The Washington Post on Feb. 6.

Russia's ability to retain its naval base in Tartus and airbase in Khmeimim will depend on what Moscow offers in return, Abu Qasra indicated. "If we benefit Syria from it, yes," he said.