Biden administration to announce its final $1.2 billion Ukraine aid package under USAI, Reuters reports

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 20, 2024 2:19 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden during an event with world leaders on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 25, 2024. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)
The Biden administration is planning to announce in the coming days its final aid package under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) worth around $1.2 billion, Reuters reported on Dec. 20, citing unnamed sources.

The U.S. provided more than $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine under the Biden administration. The USAI is a Pentagon-led program that supplies arms to Ukraine through contracts with U.S. defense companies.

The package is expected to include air defense interceptors and artillery ammunition, one of the sources told Reuters.

Separately, the U.S. is also providing assistance to Kyiv through the presidential drawdown authority (PDA), under which Washington supplies Ukraine with military equipment from existing U.S. military stockpiles.

It is not immediately clear whether the Biden administration plans to announce further aid packages under the PDA.

The New York Times (NYT) reported on Dec. 17 that the U.S. may run out of time to deliver the remaining $5.6 billion in military aid allocated to Ukraine under the PDA before Donald Trump takes office next month.

Trump’s support for Ukraine hangs in the air as analysts and politicians try to gauge his plans to bring peace to Ukraine, as he promised to end the war within "24 hours" after reelection without revealing details.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:19 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 503 fallen soldiers.

The bodies of 403 soldiers were recovered from Donetsk Oblast, while 57 and 12 bodies were brought back from Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk oblasts. Another 31 bodies were repatriated from morgues in Russia.
7:25 AM  (Updated: )

Fire, casualties reported in Kyiv amid Russian missile attack.

Russia attacked the capital with five ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model, the Air Force said. All five missiles were reportedly shot down, with debris falling in several districts of the city.
