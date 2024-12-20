Biden administration to announce its final $1.2 billion Ukraine aid package under USAI, Reuters reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Biden administration is planning to announce in the coming days its final aid package under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) worth around $1.2 billion, Reuters reported on Dec. 20, citing unnamed sources.

The U.S. provided more than $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine under the Biden administration. The USAI is a Pentagon-led program that supplies arms to Ukraine through contracts with U.S. defense companies.

The package is expected to include air defense interceptors and artillery ammunition, one of the sources told Reuters.

Separately, the U.S. is also providing assistance to Kyiv through the presidential drawdown authority (PDA), under which Washington supplies Ukraine with military equipment from existing U.S. military stockpiles.

It is not immediately clear whether the Biden administration plans to announce further aid packages under the PDA.

The New York Times (NYT) reported on Dec. 17 that the U.S. may run out of time to deliver the remaining $5.6 billion in military aid allocated to Ukraine under the PDA before Donald Trump takes office next month.

Trump’s support for Ukraine hangs in the air as analysts and politicians try to gauge his plans to bring peace to Ukraine, as he promised to end the war within "24 hours" after reelection without revealing details.