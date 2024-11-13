Donald Trump tells New York Post he and Biden discussed Ukraine war at DC meeting

This audio is created with AI assistance

President-elect Donald Trump told The New York Post on Nov. 13 that he and President Joe Biden discussed the war in Ukraine during their historic post-election meeting in the Oval Office. "We really had a really good meeting," Trump said, adding that both men "enjoyed seeing each other" and had a productive conversation.

"It’s been a lot of work on both sides, and he did a very good job with respect to campaigning and everything else," Trump said, according to the outlet. He described Biden as "very gracious," noting that "We got to know each other again."

Trump’s support for Ukraine hangs in the air as analysts and politicians try to gauge his plans to bring peace to Ukraine, as he promised to end the war within "24 hours" after reelection without revealing details.

Outgoing President Biden has seen the handling of Russia’s war against Ukraine as a defining element of his presidency, gradually giving more military aid to Ukraine as Kyiv emerged victorious from the early battle of Kyiv in April 2022.

To give as much support to Ukraine as possible before Trump takes office in January 2025, the Biden administration plans to increase U.S. military assistance to Ukraine in the final months of its term, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Brussels on Nov. 13.

In the meeting, Trump and Biden discussed the transition of power, with Trump assuring the press on Jan. 20 that it would be "as smooth as can be," despite his earlier attempts to contest the 2020 election results, which led to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

He also mentioned the "very, very good relationship" between the Republican transition team and the Biden White House.

Trump revealed that their conversation included not only Ukraine but also the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. "I wanted — I asked for his views and he gave them to me," Trump said. “Also, we talked very much about the Middle East, likewise. I wanted to know his views on where we are and what he thinks. And he gave them to me, he was very gracious."

Trump also shared that he and Biden are expected to meet again just before his inauguration, which Biden has already indicated he will attend.