US may not be able to send remaining $5.6bn in military aid to Ukraine before Trump takes office, NYT reports

by Boldizsar Gyori December 18, 2024 2:27 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and to mark Disability Pride Month on the South Lawn of the White House on Sept. 9, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. may run out of time to deliver the remaining $5.6bn in military aid allocated to Ukraine before Donald Trump takes office next month, The New York Times (NYT) reported on Dec. 17.

"We will continue to do drawdown packages for the remainder of this administration," a U.S. official told the NYT.

"But $5.6 billion is a substantial amount of authority, so I would certainly anticipate that there could be remaining authority that would transition and be available for the next administration to use," they added.

Although the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden plans to allocate some funds from the presidential drawdown authority, it is unlikely to spend the whole amount.

The presidential drawdown authority is a scheme that allows any U.S. President to transfer weapons from the Pentagon’s own stockpile instead of ordering it from manufacturers that would take precious time.

The U.S. gave more than $60 billion worth of military aid to Ukraine during the Biden administration.

Trump’s support for Ukraine hangs in the air as analysts and politicians try to gauge his plans to bring peace to Ukraine, as he promised to end the war within "24 hours" after reelection without revealing details.

There are concerns that Trump's victory might lead to the U.S. withdrawing its military support for Ukraine, leaving it up to European allies to help Kyiv resist Russia’s war.

Russia detains two suspects over assassination of General Igor Kirillov, Kremlin media reports
Russian Telegram channel 112 said the suspects had already confessed to authorities.
Boldizsar Gyori
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
News Feed

5:53 AM

Oscars shortlist includes two Ukrainian documentaries.

The Ukrainian documentaries “The Porcelain War” and “Once Upon a Time in Ukraine” have been shortlisted for the 97th Academy Awards, the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Dec. 17.
7:40 PM

Zelensky rejects Orban's mediation, says he has no leverage over Putin.

“Ukraine is a strong country and has proven it on the battlefield throughout Putin's aggression. Does anyone else in Europe have this experience now? No. Does Orban have such an army? No. How will he put pressure on Putin? With a joke, a smile? Let him keep it,” Zelensky said, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.