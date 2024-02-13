Skip to content
US Senate moves forward $95 billion Ukraine, Israel aid package

by Olena Goncharova February 13, 2024 6:32 AM 2 min read
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at a news conference after a weekly policy luncheon with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C. on Feb. 6, 2024. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
The U.S. Senate overcame a significant obstacle on Feb. 12 to propel a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill forward, which includes support for Ukraine and Israel. This progress sets the legislation on a trajectory towards imminent approval in the Senate this week, yet its prospects in the House remain uncertain.

By a margin of 66-33, surpassing the necessary 60-vote threshold, the Senate successfully cleared the final procedural obstacle, thus restricting debate on the measure to a final 30-hour period before a potential vote on passage that could come as soon as Feb. 14.

The bill encompasses various provisions, allocating $60 billion to bolster Ukraine's efforts against Russia, $14.1 billion for security aid to Israel, $9.2 billion for humanitarian support, and $4.8 billion to assist regional partners in the Indo-Pacific area, among other allocations, according to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson said the Senate had "failed to meet the moment" by not addressing security on the U.S.-Mexico border, which he described as the "most pressing issue facing our country."

President Joe Biden, speaking with German chancellor Olaf Scholz on Feb. 9 at the White House, said it would be “close to criminal neglect” if the U.S. Congress fails to stand by its European ally.

Media: NATO may start coordinating Ukraine aid instead of US
One of the alleged reasons behind this consideration is the possibility of Donald Trump’s return to the White House, according to Handelsblatt.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
3:32 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Feb. 12, firing 14 times and causing at least 59 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
8:02 PM

Russia announces sanctions against 18 UK citizens.

"We are forced to state that Russophobically charged British representatives do not shy away trying to discredit the constitutional system and socio-political processes in our country," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
7:28 PM

EU agrees on new measures to isolate frozen Russian funds.

The European Council said on Feb. 12 that central securities depositaries (CSDs) holding more than 1 million euros ($1.07 million) in assets from the Russian Central Bank must separate any profits generated from the primary accounts.
