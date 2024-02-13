US Senate moves forward $95 billion Ukraine, Israel aid package

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Senate overcame a significant obstacle on Feb. 12 to propel a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill forward, which includes support for Ukraine and Israel. This progress sets the legislation on a trajectory towards imminent approval in the Senate this week, yet its prospects in the House remain uncertain.

By a margin of 66-33, surpassing the necessary 60-vote threshold, the Senate successfully cleared the final procedural obstacle, thus restricting debate on the measure to a final 30-hour period before a potential vote on passage that could come as soon as Feb. 14.

The bill encompasses various provisions, allocating $60 billion to bolster Ukraine's efforts against Russia, $14.1 billion for security aid to Israel, $9.2 billion for humanitarian support, and $4.8 billion to assist regional partners in the Indo-Pacific area, among other allocations, according to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson said the Senate had "failed to meet the moment" by not addressing security on the U.S.-Mexico border, which he described as the "most pressing issue facing our country."

President Joe Biden, speaking with German chancellor Olaf Scholz on Feb. 9 at the White House, said it would be “close to criminal neglect” if the U.S. Congress fails to stand by its European ally.