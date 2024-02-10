Skip to content
Media: NATO may start coordinating Ukraine aid instead of US

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 10, 2024 7:38 PM 1 min read
The 18th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as Ramstein summit, which brought together representatives from 50 countries to coordinate further defense aid to Ukraine takes place online on Jan. 23, 2024. (Ukraine's Defense Ministry)
Ukraine's allies are considering a change of plan to the format of the Ramstein summits which would see NATO coordinating military aid instead of the U.S., German media outlet Handelsblatt reported on Feb. 9, citing sources.

The Ramstein-format summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) comprises over 50 countries, including all 31 NATO members, and has been meeting regularly since April 2022 to coordinate military support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

The next meeting will be held on Feb. 14.

One of the alleged reasons behind this consideration is the possibility of Donald Trump's return to the White House, according to Handelsblatt.

The media outlet's sources allege that U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg came up with the plan, which was discussed among NATO members this past week.

France and the U.K. are allegedly supportive of the idea, as well as Ukraine's Eastern European allies. But Germany allegedly worries that such a move would feed into the Kremlin's propaganda narrative that NATO is at war with Russia.

Fate of Avdiivka uncertain as Ukrainian forces defending it struggle with fortifications, resources
As artillery began pounding the cold-hardened ground ahead of them, two Ukrainian soldiers listened warily to shell impacts creep closer. They were squeezed together in a roughly dug hole no deeper than half a meter, in a meager defensive position on the front line north of Avdiivk…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

7:52 PM

Zelensky announces more changes to military leadership.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced more changes to Ukraine's military leadership during his evening address on Feb. 10, naming two new deputies of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and three new deputies of the Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych.
5:32 AM

Ukraine funding bill moves closer to passage.

The U.S. Senate voted Friday evening local time to move the $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan closer to being passed in the upper chamber despite Republican objections. Votes were split 64-19 with only 14 Republicans voting in favor.
2:10 AM

UPDATE: Russian attack on Kharkiv causes mass fire, killing at least 7.

A Russian drone attack struck a gas station in Kharkiv, creating a large fire that engulfed 15 residential homes and killed seven people, including three children, local authorities reported on Feb. 10. At least three people have been reported injured. Over 50 Kharkiv residents, including two children, have been evacuated.
10:35 PM

Zelensky announces new chief of general staff.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has named Major General Anatoliy Barhilevych as the new Chief of General Staff for Ukraine's Armed Forces, Zelensky announced during his evening address on Feb. 9.
9:28 PM

Danilov: No Ukrainian POWs on crashed Russian Il-76 aircraft.

Despite Russia's claims, there were no Ukrainian prisoners of war on the downed Russian Il-76 transport plane that crashed on Jan. 24, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov told Babel in an interview that was published on Feb. 9.
6:34 PM

Umerov holds first meeting with Syrskyi as chief commander.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held his first meeting with General Oleksandr Syrskyi after his appointment as Ukraine's new commander-in-chief to discuss plans for the country's Armed Forces in 2024, the Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 9.
MORE NEWS

