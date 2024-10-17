Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
News Feed, F-16, Fighter jets, United States, military training, Ukraine
US revising F-16 training to focus on younger pilots, WSJ reports

by Abbey Fenbert October 17, 2024 11:02 PM 2 min read
An honor guard member stands in front of the first General Dynamics F-16 fighter jet received by Ukraine in an unspecified location, Ukraine, on Aug. 4, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States is shifting the focus of its F-16 training program for Ukrainian pilots to prioritize younger trainees, potentially delaying the Ukrainian squadron's readiness to fight, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Oct. 17.

The U.S. and other allies have been training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s at an acclerated pace due to Kyiv's urgent need for air defense against intensifying Russian bombardments. The shortened training came under scrutiny after an F-16 pilot was killed in a crash during a Russian attack in August.

While the initial instruction program focused on experienced Ukrainian pilots, lack of requisite English-language abilities and difficulties adapting to Western-style training have prompted a shift to younger pilots, U.S. officials told the WSJ.

"It is a mix," a senior Pentagon official told the WSJ regarding the makeup of the Ukrainian trainees.

"Some have been experienced pilots, and we still are receiving more experienced pilots. But there's also those that do not have that kind of pilot training and experience."

Those with experience flying Soviet-era fighter jets are able to skip basic flight training and take the accelerated course, while newer cadets must spend a year training as pilots before moving to the F-16 training bases in the U.S. and Romania.

Shifting to younger pilots could thus extend the F-16 training program by months, delaying the Ukrainian squadron's battlefield readiness even further as Russian attacks continue to pummel the nation's energy grid and civilian neighborhoods.

According to a person with knowledge of the F-16 program, even before the shift, Ukraine would not likely have a full squadron of F-16s until spring or summer of 2025 at the earliest.

Only 11 F-16 pilots are currently flying in Ukraine, though a full squadron consists of 40. Ukraine received its first U.S.-made fourth-generation jets in late July, one year after Denmark, the Netherlands, and other foreign partners launched a fighter jet coalition for Kyiv.

The pace of the training program came into question after a recently delivered F-16 operated by Ukraine's top pilot, Oleksii Mes, crashed while defending against a Russian drone and missile attack on Aug. 26. Mes, call sign "Moonfish," was killed in the crash.

"To get an experienced pilot, you need an experienced pilot. That's just a fact of life," David Deptula, the dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, told the WSJ.

"You don’t come out of elementary school and become an Olympic athlete in a couple of months."

News Feed

4:12 PM

Zelensky signs bill on customs reform into law.

The legislation, approved by the parliament last month, was pushed through after prolonged pressure from Western partners and Ukrainian business associations. The reform is also a necessary step toward Kyiv's accession to the EU.
2:54 PM

NATO armies built on Korean War-era military principles, Zaluzhnyi says.

"There will be no war of the 1953 model. I am talking about Korean War. It ended in summer 2023 in Ukraine, when two professional armies of more than a million personnel each faced each other in the battlefield," said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the U.K.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.