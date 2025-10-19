US 'ready' to replace Russian oil, gas supplies to Europe, Zelensky claims

The United States is prepared to supply European countries with "as much gas and oil as is needed" to replace Europe's dependence on Russian energy imports, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed in his evening address on Oct. 19.

"There should be zero Russian energy resources in Europe, and the signals from America are clear now - they are ready to supply Europe with as much gas and oil as is needed to replace Russian supplies," Zelensky said.

Zelensky's comments come as European allies, in recent months, began pushing for stricter measures against Russian energy, particularly after former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sept. 13 that Washington would impose sanctions on Russia if all NATO members halted imports of Russian oil.

While neither Trump nor the White House have publicly commented on any details to supply Europe with additional oil and gas, the U.S. president did meet with European leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September in an attempt to persuade them to stop buying Russian oil and gas.

On Oct. 8, EU ambassadors agreed on a plan to phase out Russian gas and oil by 2028, despite opposition from Hungary and Slovakia who still rely heavily on Russian energy imports. The draft legislation was initially set to be put to a vote during a meeting scheduled for Oct. 20.

"In our region there is the necessary infrastructure, there is the necessary potential that can help Europe’s energy independence much more," Zelensky said, adding that Kyiv has made proposal to the U.S. on the development of gas infrastructure, nuclear generation, and other "projects."

Zelensky did not offer specifics on the proposed projects and the Trump administration has not shared any details on the conversations being held.

The largest importers of Russian fossil fuels in August 2025. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

The comments from the Ukrainian president comes just days Zelensky held his sixth meeting with Trump in the White House on Oct. 17.

Slovakia and Hungary have previously said they will not bow to pressure from Trump to reduce imports of Russian oil and gas unless the European Union secures sufficient alternative energy supplies.