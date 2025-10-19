KI logo
Monday, October 20, 2025
Europe

US 'ready' to replace Russian oil, gas supplies to Europe, Zelensky claims

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
US 'ready' to replace Russian oil, gas supplies to Europe, Zelensky claims
President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) on February 12, 2025, and US President Donald Trump (R) on February 22, 2025 (Tetiana Dzhafarova and Alex Wroblewski / AFP) 

The United States is prepared to supply European countries with "as much gas and oil as is needed" to replace Europe's dependence on Russian energy imports, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed in his evening address on Oct. 19.

"There should be zero Russian energy resources in Europe, and the signals from America are clear now - they are ready to supply Europe with as much gas and oil as is needed to replace Russian supplies," Zelensky said.

Zelensky's comments come as European allies, in recent months, began pushing for stricter measures against Russian energy, particularly after former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sept. 13 that Washington would impose sanctions on Russia if all NATO members halted imports of Russian oil.

While neither Trump nor the White House have publicly commented on any details to supply Europe with additional oil and gas, the U.S. president did meet with European leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September in an attempt to persuade them to stop buying Russian oil and gas.

On Oct. 8, EU ambassadors agreed on a plan to phase out Russian gas and oil by 2028, despite opposition from Hungary and Slovakia who still rely heavily on Russian energy imports. The draft legislation was initially set to be put to a vote during a meeting scheduled for Oct. 20.

"In our region there is the necessary infrastructure, there is the necessary potential that can help Europe’s energy independence much more," Zelensky said, adding that Kyiv has made proposal to the U.S. on the  development of gas infrastructure, nuclear generation, and other "projects."

Zelensky did not offer specifics on the proposed projects and the Trump administration has not shared any details on the conversations being held.

Article image
The largest importers of Russian fossil fuels in August 2025. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

The comments from the Ukrainian president comes just days Zelensky held his sixth meeting with Trump in the White House on Oct. 17.

Slovakia and Hungary have previously said they will not bow to pressure from Trump to reduce imports of Russian oil and gas unless the European Union secures sufficient alternative energy supplies.

Ukraine confirms drone strike on Crimea oil depot, releases footage
The Crimean Wind Telegram channel earlier reported explosions and a fire at the site, with visual confirmation of burning fuel infrastructure.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
Article image
RussiaUnited StatesVolodymyr ZelenskyEnergyOilRussian oilRussian gasGas
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, October 20
Video
Trump holds back Tomahawks | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, The Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur reports on another Trump–Zelensky meeting in Washington, following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intervention to dissuade the U.S. from supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles.

Saturday, October 18
Show More

Editors' Picks