US move to ease Belavia sanctions raises fears of spare parts reaching Russia, Politico reports

The United States is seeking to ensure that its decision to ease sanctions on Belarusian flag carrier Belavia does not become a backdoor for Russian airlines to obtain crucial aviation spare parts, as Russia continues to struggle with aircraft maintenance under Western restrictions.

Washington announced on Sept. 11 that Belavia would regain access to U.S.-made components after Minsk released 52 political prisoners. The deal restored limited commercial ties with the airline, which operates 16 aircraft, including nine Boeing planes, according to Politico.

But one day later, the U.S. Department of Commerce sent a letter to Belavia Director General Igor Cherginets outlining strict conditions for resuming access to parts. "This authorization does not permit flights to Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria, the Temporarily Occupied Crimea Region of Ukraine or the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic or Luhansk People’s Republic regions of Ukraine," the document read.

Belavia has not confirmed whether it will halt flights to Russia. On Sept. 15, the airline instead announced a 50% discount on tickets to St. Petersburg.

Experts questioned the effectiveness of the U.S. restrictions, warning that American aircraft parts shipped to Belarus could easily end up with Russian carriers, which face a mounting shortage of components after more than three years of Western sanctions. The concern has grown since the sanctions easing was announced, raising questions about how shipments will be tracked.

Financial Services Commissioner Maria Luís Albuquerque said that EU sanctions still bar European operators from providing services to Belavia, according to Politico.

The divergence between U.S. and EU policies has created tensions, with some European officials suggesting that EU countries may have to block U.S. spare parts transiting their territory en route to Belarus.

The decision ultimately leaves U.S. manufacturers, particularly Boeing, with responsibility for whether to resume sales to Belavia. Airbus, which also has production facilities in the U.S., said it will carefully assess any transactions.

“As a global company with operations in Europe and the United States, Airbus adheres to the export control regulations and sanctions regimes of the EU, its Member States, the United States and other relevant jurisdictions," the company said, pledging to conduct "a thorough review" before supplying parts.

Boeing has not yet indicated whether it will renew commercial ties with the Belarusian airline.