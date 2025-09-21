KI logo
Trump vows to help defend Poland, Baltic countries if Russian escalations continue

by Sonya Bandouil
The U.S. national flag, left, flies from a pole beside a European Union (EU) flag outside the European Commission building on Feb. 20, 2017. Illustrative purposes. (Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sept. 21 that he would help defend Poland and the Baltic nations if Russia continues to escalate.

When reporters asked whether the United States would back its allies in such a case, he replied, "Yeah, I would. I would."

The comments come after a drone attack on the night of Sept. 10 when roughly 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine, some intercepted by NATO aircraft for the first time.

Ten days later, on Sept. 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighters briefly entered Estonian airspace and remained there for about 12 minutes.

"We don't like it," Trump said, referring to the recent occurrence in Estonia.


In response to this development, Estonia has invoked NATO's Article 4, requesting consultations with allies regarding the escalated security threat.

Russia denies violating Estonian airspace with MiG-31 fighter jets
“During the flight, the Russian aircraft did not deviate from the agreed-upon route and did not violate Estonian airspace,” the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Article image
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

