Trump vows to help defend Poland, Baltic countries if Russian escalations continue

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sept. 21 that he would help defend Poland and the Baltic nations if Russia continues to escalate.



When reporters asked whether the United States would back its allies in such a case, he replied, "Yeah, I would. I would."



The comments come after a drone attack on the night of Sept. 10 when roughly 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine, some intercepted by NATO aircraft for the first time.



Ten days later, on Sept. 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighters briefly entered Estonian airspace and remained there for about 12 minutes.



"We don't like it," Trump said, referring to the recent occurrence in Estonia.



In response to this development, Estonia has invoked NATO's Article 4, requesting consultations with allies regarding the escalated security threat.