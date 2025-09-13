KI logo
7.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Russia's Far East coast

by Abbey Fenbert
A file photo dated March 16, 2022 shows an aerial view of the South Kuril Islands and coastline in Russia's Kamchatka region. (Natalia Zakharova/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka peninsula overnight on Sept. 13, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake comes over a month after an 8.8 magnitude quake — the sixth most powerful in history — rocked the Kamchatka coast on July 29, triggering tsunami waves.

The epicenter of the Sept. 13 earthquake was 111.7 km (69.3 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of about 39km (24 miles), the USGS reported. The earthquake is an aftershock of the July 29 earthquake.

It is the largest aftershock yet recorded in the aftermath of the 8.8 magnitude earthquake, the USGS said.

There is currently no tsunami warning in effect.

The July 29 tsunami reportedly struck Russia's Rybachiy naval base, which houses the bulk of the nuclear submarines in Russia's Pacific Fleet. Satellite images appeared to show damage at the base following the storm.

RussiaUnited States
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

