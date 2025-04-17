The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Russia, Europe, Ceasefire, Peace Talks, Marco Rubio
US presents 'outlines of a durable, lasting peace' to Ukraine, Russia, Europe

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn April 18, 2025 12:47 AM 2 min read
U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce holds a press briefing in Washington, D.C., U.S. on March 31, 2025. (Andrew Thomas / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. has provided Ukraine, Russia, and Europe with "outlines of a durable and lasting peace," U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on April 17.

The U.S. and Ukraine have signed a memorandum of understanding on a minerals deal that is yet to be finalized, Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said on April 17. White House officials have previously underscored the importance of the deal for progressing with peace talks.

"(U.S.) President (Donald) Trump and the United States want this war to end, and have now presented to all parties the outlines of a durable and lasting peace," Bruce said.

The U.S. has communicated the proposal in Paris with Ukrainian and European officials. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio communicated the same to Russia over a phone call.

"Rubio spoke today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Secretary conveyed to his Russian counterpart the same message the U.S. team communicated to the Ukrainian delegation and our European allies in Paris," Bruce said.

The spokesperson said the proposal was welcomed in Paris.

"The encouraging reception in Paris to the U.S. framework shows that peace is possible if all parties commit to reaching an agreement," Bruce said.

The U.S. has led separate talks with Ukraine and Russia in Saudi Arabia to reach a ceasefire. On April 6, Zelensky said Russia is rejecting an unconditional ceasefire because it wants to continue launching missile strikes from the Black Sea.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

