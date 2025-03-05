US halts intelligence sharing with Ukraine, FT reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The U.S. has halted intelligence sharing with Kyiv, threatening Ukraine's ability to strike Russian targets amid the full-scale war, the Financial Times (FT) reported on March 5, citing undisclosed sources.

The reported move follows Washington's decision to freeze all military aid supplies to Ukraine following a public spat between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump.

There have been conflicting claims as to whether the aid freeze also concerned intelligence sharing, a crucial capability that allows Ukraine to strike Russian targets and track military movement.

Citing an undisclosed Ukrainian official, Bloomberg disputed the Financial Times' article, claiming that intelligence sharing is ongoing. In turn, the British tabloid Daily Mail previously reported that the U.S. banned the U.K. from sharing Washington-obtained intelligence with Kyiv.

Two officials told the FT that while Washington blocked allies from sharing U.S. intelligence with Ukraine, "recipients with assets inside the country" are likely to continue passing certain information to Ukraine.

The restrictions will nevertheless hamper time-sensitive intelligence crucial for conducting precision strikes against moveable Russian targets, according to the outlet. Sky News supported this claim, reporting that the restrictions are "selective" and are aimed at Ukraine's ability to launch strikes.

The alleged step comes even though Zelensky issued a statement on March 4 in which he called the Oval Office clash "regrettable" and affirmed commitment to work toward peace under Trump's leadership. The U.S. president praised the statement in his address to Congress but made no direct comment on releasing military aid.

Since then, the U.S. media has reported that the aid freeze remains in place, and that it is unclear whether Zelensky's statement was sufficient.

The Oval Office spat on Feb. 28, after which the U.S. leaders berated Zelensky as "ungrateful" and not "ready for peace," derailed the signing of a much-anticipated natural resources agreement between the two countries. Ukraine's leader reaffirmed his readiness to sign the deal in his statement on March 4, but CBS News reported that parameters are still unclear as Trump seeks better terms.