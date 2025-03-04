US continues intelligence sharing with Ukraine despite military aid freeze, CNN reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. continues to share intelligence with Ukraine despite President Donald Trump’s suspension of military aid, CNN reported on March 4, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion, the U.S. has provided Kyiv with real-time intelligence, including satellite imagery and sensitive information on Russian troop movements.

As of the morning of March 4, this support remained unchanged, according to CNN's source.

The report comes as multiple media outlets reported that Trump ordered an immediate halt to all U.S. military aid to Ukraine on March 4, affecting more than $1 billion in weapons and ammunition deliveries.

Trump's senior adviser, Jason Miller, told CNN that the aid freeze is part of a pressure campaign to push President Volodymyr Zelensky toward negotiations with Russia.

"Sometimes leaders can use the carrot, sometimes they can use the stick," Miller said.

The decision follows a heated Feb. 28 Oval Office meeting between Trump, Zelensky, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance, during which the two American leaders berated Zelensky.

The meeting ended without a planned U.S.-Ukraine mineral agreement being signed.

Since the confrontation, some U.S. officials and Republican lawmakers have escalated their criticism of Zelensky, with some even suggesting he should resign.

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz told Fox News on March 3 that the U.S. administration expects Zelensky to show regret and commit to signing the mineral deal.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with $119.8 billion since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, including $67.1 billion in military assistance, $49 billion in financial aid, and $3.6 billion in humanitarian support.