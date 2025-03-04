The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, Pentagon, War, Russia, US aid
Edit post

US continues intelligence sharing with Ukraine despite military aid freeze, CNN reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 4, 2025 5:18 PM 2 min read
An aerial view of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., U.S., on May 15, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (U.S. Department of Defense/ Air Force Staff)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. continues to share intelligence with Ukraine despite President Donald Trump’s suspension of military aid, CNN reported on March 4, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion, the U.S. has provided Kyiv with real-time intelligence, including satellite imagery and sensitive information on Russian troop movements.

As of the morning of March 4, this support remained unchanged, according to CNN's source.

The report comes as multiple media outlets reported that Trump ordered an immediate halt to all U.S. military aid to Ukraine on March 4, affecting more than $1 billion in weapons and ammunition deliveries.

Trump's senior adviser, Jason Miller, told CNN that the aid freeze is part of a pressure campaign to push President Volodymyr Zelensky toward negotiations with Russia.

"Sometimes leaders can use the carrot, sometimes they can use the stick," Miller said.

The decision follows a heated Feb. 28 Oval Office meeting between Trump, Zelensky, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance, during which the two American leaders berated Zelensky.

The meeting ended without a planned U.S.-Ukraine mineral agreement being signed.

Since the confrontation, some U.S. officials and Republican lawmakers have escalated their criticism of Zelensky, with some even suggesting he should resign.

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz told Fox News on March 3 that the U.S. administration expects Zelensky to show regret and commit to signing the mineral deal.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with $119.8 billion since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, including $67.1 billion in military assistance, $49 billion in financial aid, and $3.6 billion in humanitarian support.

‘US sided with Russia, North Korea & Iran’ – Ukraine reacts to Trump’s military aid freeze
Even in a country grimly accustomed to negative news, the headlines that Ukraine woke up to on March 4 still came as a shock — the U.S. is freezing military aid. “It hurts to watch it unfolding,” Volodymyr Dubovyk, the head of Odesa National University’s Center for International Studies, told
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

10:57 PM

Trump administration weighs sanctions relief for Russia, Reuters reports.

The White House has directed the State and Treasury departments to compile a list of sanctions that could be lifted, according to sources. While internal government offices routinely prepare such options, the White House’s direct request signals a serious consideration of sanctions relief.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.