US greenlights $104 million M777 howitzer support deal for Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova
Ukrainian soldiers fire a M777 howitzer toward Russian positions near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 23, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $104 million sale to Ukraine for equipment, repair services, and long-term sustainment support for M777 howitzers, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on Aug. 5.

The package includes technical assistance, training, publications, and other logistical support, with BAE Systems in Barrow-in-Furness, the U.K., as the principal contractor.

According to the agency, the deal will strengthen Ukraine’s ability to conduct self-defense and regional security missions without altering the basic military balance, and will not require the deployment of additional U.S. government or contractor personnel.

The announcement follows the State Department’s July 24 approval of two other potential military sales to Ukraine worth an estimated $330 million.

The first package, valued at around $150 million, covers equipment and services to repair and maintain M109 self-propelled howitzers. The second, worth roughly $180 million, provides sustainment and upgrade support for air defense systems, including U.S.-made Patriot systems.

These deals are part of a broader effort to strengthen Ukraine's ability to maintain and sustain key military systems as it continues to defend against Russia's ongoing invasion.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine obtains classified data on Russia’s newest nuclear submarine, intelligence claims
Key developments on Aug. 5: * Ukraine obtains classified data on Russia’s newest nuclear submarine, intelligence claims * ‘Productive’ phone call with Trump focused on ending war, sanctions, drone production, Zelensky says * Three Nordic countries to fund $500 million in US weapons for Ukraine * Russia considers air truce proposal to Trump without ending war, Bloomberg says * Over 330 Russian troops killed in failed attack in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine’s intelligence claims, shows footage Ukrai
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Wednesday, August 6
