US greenlights $104 million M777 howitzer support deal for Ukraine

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $104 million sale to Ukraine for equipment, repair services, and long-term sustainment support for M777 howitzers, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on Aug. 5.

The package includes technical assistance, training, publications, and other logistical support, with BAE Systems in Barrow-in-Furness, the U.K., as the principal contractor.

According to the agency, the deal will strengthen Ukraine’s ability to conduct self-defense and regional security missions without altering the basic military balance, and will not require the deployment of additional U.S. government or contractor personnel.

The announcement follows the State Department’s July 24 approval of two other potential military sales to Ukraine worth an estimated $330 million.

The first package, valued at around $150 million, covers equipment and services to repair and maintain M109 self-propelled howitzers. The second, worth roughly $180 million, provides sustainment and upgrade support for air defense systems, including U.S.-made Patriot systems.

These deals are part of a broader effort to strengthen Ukraine's ability to maintain and sustain key military systems as it continues to defend against Russia's ongoing invasion.