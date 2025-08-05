Ukraine war latest: Ukraine obtains classified data on Russia's newest nuclear submarine, intelligence claims

Key developments on Aug. 5:

Ukraine obtains classified data on Russia's newest nuclear submarine, intelligence claims

'Productive' phone call with Trump focused on ending war, sanctions, drone production, Zelensky says

Three Nordic countries to fund $500 million in US weapons for Ukraine

Russia considers air truce proposal to Trump without ending war, Bloomberg says

Over 330 Russian troops killed in failed attack in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine's intelligence claims, shows footage

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) has obtained classified internal documents on Russia's newest strategic nuclear submarine, K-555 Knyaz Pozharsky, the agency claimed on Aug. 3.

The submarine is a Project 955A Borei–A–class vessel, a crucial component of the Kremlin's nuclear triad. Each vessel is equipped with 16 launch silos for R-30 Bulava-30 intercontinental ballistic missiles, with each missile capable of carrying up to 10 warheads.

The materials obtained by HUR include detailed lists of crew members along with their roles, qualifications, and physical fitness levels, combat instructions, schematics of the vessel's combat layout and survivability systems, and the crew's organizational structure, the statement read.

The documents also contain internal regulations for cabin and living quarters, protocols for transferring wounded personnel and cargo, towing procedures, and various operational guidelines.

Ukraine also said it had gained access to engineering records, including a technical report on the inspection of a damaged radio buoy, which names the commission members and the companies involved in the evaluation.

'Productive' phone call with Trump focused on ending war, sanctions, drone production, Zelensky says

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a "productive conversation" with U.S. President Donald Trump on Aug. 5, discussing ending Russia's war and coordinating military and diplomatic efforts.

The call between the leaders takes place three days before Trump's deadline for Russia's President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

"We are grateful to Trump for all efforts toward a just and lasting peace," Zelensky wrote on X.

"It is truly a must to stop the killing as soon as possible, and we fully support this."

The two leaders exchanged assessments of the battlefield situation, noting that "the Russians have intensified the brutality of their attacks," Zelensky's post read.

The Ukrainian president added that Trump is "fully informed about Russian strikes on Kyiv and other cities and communities."

Russia's most recent mass attack on Kyiv was also its most deadly, killing 31 and injuring more than 150 on July 31.

Zelensky also spoke about sanctions, saying that Moscow is "sensitive" to the prospect of new U.S. penalties and to Trump's "resolve," calling it a lever that "can change a lot."

The two leaders also discussed expanding defense cooperation.

Zelensky said Ukraine has already prepared a draft agreement on drone cooperation with the U.S., and is ready to finalize what he called "one of the strongest agreements this could be."

Three Nordic countries to fund $500 million in US weapons for Ukraine

Sweden, Norway, and Denmark will jointly contribute $500 million to a new NATO initiative aimed at delivering high-priority U.S.-made weapons to Ukraine, the defense ministries of three countries announced on Aug. 5.

The funding will be channeled through NATO's Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), which enables fast-track purchases of U.S. arms to meet Ukraine's most urgent defense needs. The weapons will be sourced directly from the American market.

"This is an important initiative from NATO and the U.S. It helps ensure that Ukraine quickly receives crucial military equipment to defend themselves, and it strengthens cooperation between the United States and European countries in their support of Ukraine," Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said.

Denmark is contributing approximately 580 million Danish kroner (around $90 million), while Swedenis pledging $275 million and Norway about $135 million, according to official statements.

The support comes under NATO's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism. Earlier, the Netherlands funded the first PURL package with a contribution of 500 million euros ($579 million).

Denmark's Defense Ministry emphasized that the NSPA mechanism allows for swift procurement — a key factor given the urgency of Ukraine's battlefield demands.

Russia considers air truce proposal to Trump without ending war, Bloomberg says

The Kremlin is weighing a proposal to pause its long-range strike campaign in Ukraine as a potential concession to U.S. President Donald Trump, even as it remains committed to continuing the war, Bloomberg reported on Aug. 5, citing undisclosed sources familiar with the matter.

Russia has now three days left until the deadline set by Trump on July 29 to end its war in Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg, Russian officials are exploring options ahead of a visit by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow this week. One possible offer under consideration is a limited "air truce" involving a pause in drone and missile strikes, but only if Ukraine agrees to participate.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the importance of the meetings with Witkoff, but declined to comment on any specific proposals.

Trump confirmed on Aug. 3 that Witkoff, may travel to Russia on Aug. 6 or 7.

"I think next week, Wednesday or Thursday, (he) may be going to Russia," Trump told reporters. "They would like to see him. They've asked that he meet, so we'll see what happens."

Witkoff have already met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in April. His interactions with Putin, including the use of Kremlin-provided translators and repetition of Russian narratives about the war, have been criticized from officials in Washington and abroad.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin is not expected to agree to a full ceasefire, Moscow is seeking ways to ease mounting pressure from Trump, Bloomberg writes.

"Trump needs some kind of a 'gift,' a concession from Russia," Sergei Markov, a Kremlin-aligned political analyst, told Bloomberg. "An air truce could be such a gift."

Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) special forces fought off a Russian attempt to advance in Sumy Oblast, "destroying more than eight Russian companies" during the battle, the agency said on Aug. 5

"Total Russian losses: at least 334 killed, more than 550 wounded," HUR claimed, releasing a video of the engagement.

Russian forces entered Sumy Oblast earlier this year after recapturing most of neighboring Kursk Oblastin Russia, aiming to carve out a "buffer zone" along Ukraine's northeastern border.

During the recent engagement, soldiers of the Tymur Special Unit moved behind Russian lines and cleared out the Russian positions, disrupting the supply of provisions and ammunition in the process, the intelligence agency said.

"According to intercepted communications, Russian soldiers refused to attack the positions of the Tymur Special Unit, citing fabricated reasons," HUR claimed on its Telegram channel.

The intelligence agency did not specify the exact date or location of the skirmish.

A video published by the agency purports to show close-range combat between Ukrainian special soldiers and Russian forces, drone and artillery attacks against Russian positions, and killed Russian troops.

Note from the author:

Ukraine War Latest is put together by the Kyiv Independent news desk team, who keep you informed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you value our work and want to ensure we have the resources to continue, join the Kyiv Independent community.