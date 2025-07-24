Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

US approves $330 million in military sales to Ukraine for artillery, air defense support

2 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
US approves $330 million in military sales to Ukraine for artillery, air defense support
Bundeswehr soldiers guard the Patriot air defense system in Rzeszow, Poland. With two Patriot systems, the Bundeswehr is protecting NATO's eastern flank with the logistics chain for supplying Ukraine. (Kay Nietfeld/Picture Alliance via Getty Images)

The United States Department of State has approved two potential military sales to Ukraine worth an estimated $330 million, the agency announced on July 24.

The first package, valued at approximately $150 million, includes equipment and services to help Ukraine repair and maintain its M109 self-propelled howitzers. The deal provides parts, tools, training, and other support, allowing Ukraine to carry out repairs independently and keep more of its artillery systems operational.

The second sale, estimated at $180 million, offers similar support for Ukraine's air defense systems, including U.S.-made Patriot systems.

According to the State Department, the package will help sustain, upgrade, and repair existing U.S.-origin air defense systems. It includes major modifications, maintenance support, spare parts, accessories, training, and both U.S. government and contractor technical assistance.

Just a day earlier, on July 23, the U.S. approved two military aid packages for Ukraine, totaling $322 million. One includes HAWK Phase III air defense systems, while the other supplies parts to repair Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

These deals are part of a broader effort to strengthen Ukraine's ability to maintain and sustain key military systems as it continues to defend against Russia's ongoing invasion.

They also come in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's July 14 announcement of a NATO- and EU-backed initiative under which alliance members will purchase U.S.-made weapons systems for Ukraine.

The sales and aid packages signal renewed American commitment to helping Ukraine build long-term self-defense capabilities amid the continuing war.

Trump announces US-EU arms agreement including aid for Ukraine
The deal stipulates that the U.S. will deliver weapons to the EU, which will handle distribution among member states, with most of the arms expected to go to Ukraine.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Article image
ArtilleryPatriotAir defenseMilitary aidUkraineWarUnited States
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, July 25
Show More

Editors' Picks