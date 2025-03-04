The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Kremlin welcomes Trump’s policy shift as US moves 'align' with Russia's interests

by Olena Goncharova March 4, 2025 6:53 AM 2 min read
This photograph shows a view of the Kremlin, Moscow, Russia on May 18, 2023. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump’s heated Oval Office meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky signals a major shift in U.S. foreign policy, one that a Kremlin spokesman says "largely aligns" with Russia’s interests.

Trump’s recent stance on Ukraine, including his public rebuke of Zelensky and reported halt on U.S. military aid to Kyiv, has drawn praise from Russian officials while raising concerns among European allies.

Since taking office, Trump has distanced the U.S. from its traditional role as Ukraine’s primary supporter, instead questioning Kyiv’s commitment to peace and implying that Ukraine shares blame for the ongoing war.

His administration’s position has prompted Russian officials to express optimism about a potential thaw in U.S.-Russia relations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state television on March 3 that "the new administration is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations," calling the shift a positive development for Moscow.

As Trump and Moscow align their vision, battle to stabilize Donetsk front rests on a knife edge
Editor’s note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. DONETSK OBLAST – Scanning an array of nine video feeds from a command point in an abandoned summer, mortar battery commander Tymur “B…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

During the Oval Office meeting on Feb. 28, Trump and Vice President JD Vance accused Zelensky of failing to show gratitude for U.S. support and warned that his refusal to negotiate with Putin could escalate into a broader conflict.

In response, European leaders reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine, denouncing Russia’s invasion and calling for continued Western military aid. The divergence in approach has raised questions about the future of U.S. support for Kyiv.

Russian officials have openly praised Trump’s stance, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov calling him "the first, and so far, the only Western leader" to acknowledge what Moscow considers the true cause of the war. Other Kremlin figures, including the deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, applauded Trump for taking a harsher tone toward Zelensky, even labeling Ukraine’s leader a "dictator."

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that once the war ends, Washington and Moscow could pursue "potentially historic economic partnerships," including cooperation on Arctic development and rare earth mining.

Why doesn’t NATO open its doors to Ukraine?
NATO membership for Ukraine is becoming increasingly elusive. The previous U.S. administration silently opposed extending a NATO invitation to Ukraine. The current U.S. administration has made its opposition public. “You can forget about (NATO membership). That’s probably the reason the whole thin…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Olena Goncharova

News Feed

10:57 PM

Trump administration weighs sanctions relief for Russia, Reuters reports.

The White House has directed the State and Treasury departments to compile a list of sanctions that could be lifted, according to sources. While internal government offices routinely prepare such options, the White House’s direct request signals a serious consideration of sanctions relief.
8:17 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to Trump-Zelensky clash.

In the wake of the Feb. 28 clash between U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, the Kyiv Independent went to the streets of Kyiv to ask Ukrainians what they think of the now infamous meeting.
