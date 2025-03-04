Kremlin welcomes Trump’s policy shift as US moves 'align' with Russia's interests

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump’s heated Oval Office meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky signals a major shift in U.S. foreign policy, one that a Kremlin spokesman says "largely aligns" with Russia’s interests.

Trump’s recent stance on Ukraine, including his public rebuke of Zelensky and reported halt on U.S. military aid to Kyiv, has drawn praise from Russian officials while raising concerns among European allies.

Since taking office, Trump has distanced the U.S. from its traditional role as Ukraine’s primary supporter, instead questioning Kyiv’s commitment to peace and implying that Ukraine shares blame for the ongoing war.

His administration’s position has prompted Russian officials to express optimism about a potential thaw in U.S.-Russia relations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state television on March 3 that "the new administration is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations," calling the shift a positive development for Moscow.

During the Oval Office meeting on Feb. 28, Trump and Vice President JD Vance accused Zelensky of failing to show gratitude for U.S. support and warned that his refusal to negotiate with Putin could escalate into a broader conflict.

In response, European leaders reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine, denouncing Russia’s invasion and calling for continued Western military aid. The divergence in approach has raised questions about the future of U.S. support for Kyiv.

Russian officials have openly praised Trump’s stance, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov calling him "the first, and so far, the only Western leader" to acknowledge what Moscow considers the true cause of the war. Other Kremlin figures, including the deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, applauded Trump for taking a harsher tone toward Zelensky, even labeling Ukraine’s leader a "dictator."

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that once the war ends, Washington and Moscow could pursue "potentially historic economic partnerships," including cooperation on Arctic development and rare earth mining.