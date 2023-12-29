Skip to content
Update: Russian attack injures 15 in Lviv

by Daria Shulzhenko December 29, 2023 11:42 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian mass missile attack on Lviv on Dec. 29. (Maksym Kozytskyi/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of injured in Russia's Dec. 29 nationwide attack has risen to 15 people Lviv, according to Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi. One person was killed there, he reported earlier.

Local authorities have reported civilian casualties and heavy damage in cities across Ukraine after Russia unleashed its biggest attack in months.

In Lviv, the attack damaged 13 residential buildings and two schools, Kozytskyi said. The rescue operation is ongoing there.

The aftermath of the Russian mass missile attack on Lviv on Dec. 29. (Maksym Kozytskyi/Telegram)

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier reported that Russia attacked Ukraine with around 110 missiles. Civilian casualties were also reported in Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Dnipro.

Zelensky says Russia launched 110 missiles at Ukraine, deaths reported in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa
Local authorities have reported civilian casualties in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Odesa after Russia unleashed a barrage of attack drones and missiles overnight, targeting regions across Ukraine on Dec. 29.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
7:47 PM

Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 3 people.

Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 29 injured three people, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported. A 49-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized, and two 29-year-old men sustained minor injuries.
3:56 PM

Update: 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

The body of another person was found in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from Russia's morning attack on the capital to five, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 29.
10:57 AM

Update: 1 killed, 21 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

In Kyiv, several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods during the morning attack, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.
