Update: Russian attack injures 15 in Lviv

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of injured in Russia's Dec. 29 nationwide attack has risen to 15 people Lviv, according to Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi. One person was killed there, he reported earlier.

Local authorities have reported civilian casualties and heavy damage in cities across Ukraine after Russia unleashed its biggest attack in months.

In Lviv, the attack damaged 13 residential buildings and two schools, Kozytskyi said. The rescue operation is ongoing there.

The aftermath of the Russian mass missile attack on Lviv on Dec. 29. (Maksym Kozytskyi/Telegram)

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier reported that Russia attacked Ukraine with around 110 missiles. Civilian casualties were also reported in Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Dnipro.