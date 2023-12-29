Skip to content
Update: 5 killed, over 20 injured in Russian strike on Dnipro

by Elsa Court December 29, 2023 10:49 AM 1 min read
Damage to a building in Dnipro following a Russian strike on Dec. 29, 2023. (Serhii Lysak / Telegram)
Russia's morning attack on Dnipro killed five civilians and injured at least 20 others, Governor Serhii Lysak reported in an update on Dec. 29.

Dnipro was one of the Ukrainian cities targeted in a massive wave of attacks on the morning of Dec. 29. Russia launched 110 missiles at Ukraine, most of which were shot down, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"The search and rescue operation is ongoing. There may be people under the rubble," Lysak reported.

Lysak said earlier in the morning that the attack killed four people and injured at least ten others.

A maternity hospital, a shopping center, and a six-story building were among the buildings hit in the attack.

Zelensky says Russia launched 110 missiles at Ukraine, deaths reported in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa
Local authorities have reported civilian casualties in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Odesa after Russia unleashed a barrage of attack drones and missiles overnight, targeting regions across Ukraine on Dec. 29.
7:47 PM

Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 3 people.

Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 29 injured three people, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported. A 49-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized, and two 29-year-old men sustained minor injuries.
3:56 PM

Update: 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

The body of another person was found in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from Russia's morning attack on the capital to five, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 29.
10:57 AM

Update: 1 killed, 21 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

In Kyiv, several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods during the morning attack, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.
