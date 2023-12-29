Update: 5 killed, over 20 injured in Russian strike on Dnipro

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's morning attack on Dnipro killed five civilians and injured at least 20 others, Governor Serhii Lysak reported in an update on Dec. 29.

Dnipro was one of the Ukrainian cities targeted in a massive wave of attacks on the morning of Dec. 29. Russia launched 110 missiles at Ukraine, most of which were shot down, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"The search and rescue operation is ongoing. There may be people under the rubble," Lysak reported.

Lysak said earlier in the morning that the attack killed four people and injured at least ten others.

A maternity hospital, a shopping center, and a six-story building were among the buildings hit in the attack.