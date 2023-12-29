Russia attacks Odesa, kills 2, injures 15

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's missile attack killed two civilians in Odesa and injured 15 others, including two young children, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported on Dec. 29.

Local authorities have reported civilian casualties and heavy damage in cities across Ukraine after Russia unleashed its biggest attack in months.

"All of the victims are currently receiving help in the city's medical facilities," Kiper said. Two of the wounded are in serious condition.

Prior to the missile attack, Russia targeted the city with drones. Debris from a downed drone damaged a high-rise building, causing a fire to break out, Kiper said.

No civilian casualties were reported as a result of the drones, 10 of which were shot down over the region by air defense forces, Kiper said.