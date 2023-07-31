Update: 5 killed, 53 injured in Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least five people have been killed, among them a 10-year-old child, in a Russian missile strike against the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the morning of July 31, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported in an update on Telegram.

Lubinets wrote that as of 2 p.m. local time, at least 53 people had been injured by the attack, including five children.

In an earlier message Governor Serhii Lysak said that "most (of those injured) are in stable condition. There are two severe cases."

One of the missiles targeted a nine-story residential building, damaging parts of its fourth to ninth floors and starting a fire in an apartment on the fourth floor, the State Emergency Service reported.

Lysak stated that 150 residents escaped the apartment building on their own, and another thirty were helped by rescuers.

Another missile hit a four-story university building, where the second to fourth floors were destroyed. According to the State Emergency Service, at least three people were injured at the educational facility.

The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, July 31, 2023. (Source: Serhii Lysak/Telegram) The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, July 31, 2023. (Source: Serhii Lysak/Telegram) The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, July 31, 2023. (Source: Serhii Lysak/Telegram) The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, July 31, 2023. (Source: Serhii Lysak/Telegram) The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, July 31, 2023. (Source: Serhii Lysak/Telegram) The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, July 31, 2023. (Source: Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

Air Force spokesperson Yuri Ihnat said that based on preliminary data, Russia likely carried out the attack using ballistic missiles.

Kryvyi Rih's Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul reported on explosions in the city around 9 a.m.

У Кривому Розі під час розбору завалів на місці ракетного удару, сталося обрушення ще однієї частини будинку.



❗️Просимо триматися подалі від місць де проводяться рятувальні роботи. Не заважайте роботі спецслужб та памʼятайте про власну безпеку. pic.twitter.com/EEG9F6Lflb — DSNS.GOV.UA (@SESU_UA) July 31, 2023 A part of the building of the high-rise struck by a Russian missile continues to collapse as emergency responders work on the site. Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Twitter.

The second most populous city of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kryvyi Rih has been repeatedly targeted by Russian missile and drone strikes.

On July 8, a drone attack against the city injured one resident. A Russian missile on June 13 killed 13 people and injured dozens more.

The oblast's capital of Dnipro was also recently targeted by Russian missiles, which damaged a high-rise residential building and an abandoned Security Service headquarters. At least 10 people were injured in the attack.