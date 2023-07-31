Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: 5 killed, 53 injured in Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 31, 2023 3:38 PM 3 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, July 31, 2023. (Source: Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least five people have been killed, among them a 10-year-old child, in a Russian missile strike against the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the morning of July 31, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported in an update on Telegram.

Lubinets wrote that as of 2 p.m. local time, at least 53 people had been injured by the attack, including five children.

In an earlier message Governor Serhii Lysak said that "most (of those injured) are in stable condition. There are two severe cases."

One of the missiles targeted a nine-story residential building, damaging parts of its fourth to ninth floors and starting a fire in an apartment on the fourth floor, the State Emergency Service reported.

Lysak stated that 150 residents escaped the apartment building on their own, and another thirty were helped by rescuers.

Another missile hit a four-story university building, where the second to fourth floors were destroyed. According to the State Emergency Service, at least three people were injured at the educational facility.

The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, July 31, 2023. (Source: Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, July 31, 2023. (Source: Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, July 31, 2023. (Source: Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, July 31, 2023. (Source: Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, July 31, 2023. (Source: Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike against Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, July 31, 2023. (Source: Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

Air Force spokesperson Yuri Ihnat said that based on preliminary data, Russia likely carried out the attack using ballistic missiles.

Kryvyi Rih's Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul reported on explosions in the city around 9 a.m.

A part of the building of the high-rise struck by a Russian missile continues to collapse as emergency responders work on the site. Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Twitter.

The second most populous city of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kryvyi Rih has been repeatedly targeted by Russian missile and drone strikes.

On July 8, a drone attack against the city injured one resident. A Russian missile on June 13 killed 13 people and injured dozens more.

The oblast's capital of Dnipro was also recently targeted by Russian missiles, which damaged a high-rise residential building and an abandoned Security Service headquarters. At least 10 people were injured in the attack.

Ukraine war latest: Russia hits Dnipro with missiles, at least 5 injured
Key developments on July 28: * An apartment building and the SBU headquarters in Dnipro were hit in a missile attack * Prosecutor General reports on investigation into deaths and abuse at Olenivka prison * Reports of explosions in Russia’s Rostov Oblast * Poland to double the size of its milita…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.