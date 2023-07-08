Governor: Russian forces launch drone attack on Kryvyi Rih, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a drone attack on Kryvyi Rih overnight on July 8, injuring one man, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

According to Lysak, the drones targeted an agricultural enterprise.

Two fires broke out on the premises following the drone attack, covering an area of 360 square meters. Several warehouse buildings were destroyed, and equipment and vehicles were also severely damaged.

A 26-year-old man was injured by the attack and has been hospitalized in moderate condition, Lysak added.

Russia has been using drones, mainly supplied by Iran, to target Ukraine's critical infrastructure since last fall.

Ukraine's Air Force has acknowledged that drone attacks, especially those conducted at night, are a "headache" to deal with because they risk exhausting Ukraine's air defense stocks.