Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russian forces launch drone attack on Kryvyi Rih, injuring 1

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 8, 2023 10:39 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack on Kryvyi Rih overnight on July 8. (Photo: Governor Serhii Lysak / Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a drone attack on Kryvyi Rih overnight on July 8, injuring one man, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

According to Lysak, the drones targeted an agricultural enterprise.

Two fires broke out on the premises following the drone attack, covering an area of 360 square meters. Several warehouse buildings were destroyed, and equipment and vehicles were also severely damaged.

A 26-year-old man was injured by the attack and has been hospitalized in moderate condition, Lysak added.

Russia has been using drones, mainly supplied by Iran, to target Ukraine's critical infrastructure since last fall.

Ukraine's Air Force has acknowledged that drone attacks, especially those conducted at night, are a "headache" to deal with because they risk exhausting Ukraine's air defense stocks.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
