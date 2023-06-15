Update: Death toll of Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih rises to 13

This audio is created with AI assistance

On June 15, a 38-year-old man died from burns sustained during the Russian June 13 missile strike against Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul announced.

This raises the total death toll of the attack to 13.

The victim worked as an assembly worker at one of Kryvyi Rih's enterprises," Vilkul wrote on Telegram. After the strike, he was taken to a hospital where doctors "fought for his life around the clock."

Russian missiles hit Kryvyi Rih at night on June 13. A five-story residential building, an enterprise, and another undisclosed location in Kryvyi Rih were hit.