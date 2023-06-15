Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: Death toll of Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih rises to 13

by Martin Fornusek June 15, 2023 8:19 PM 1 min read
A Russian missile hit and destroyed a five-story residential building in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on June 13. (Photo: Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

On June 15, a 38-year-old man died from burns sustained during the Russian June 13 missile strike against Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul announced.

This raises the total death toll of the attack to 13.

The victim worked as an assembly worker at one of Kryvyi Rih's enterprises," Vilkul wrote on Telegram. After the strike, he was taken to a hospital where doctors "fought for his life around the clock."

Russian missiles hit Kryvyi Rih at night on June 13. A five-story residential building, an enterprise, and another undisclosed location in Kryvyi Rih were hit.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
