Ukraine will seek $1.5 billion in US financial aid for purchase of gas
This item is part of our running news digest
September 10, 2022 1:18 pm
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that negotiations are ongoing for Ukraine to receive the tranche from the Export-Import Bank of the United States to guarantee Ukraine’s energy security over winter.
