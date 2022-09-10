Saturday, September 10, 2022

externalUkraine will seek $1.5 billion in US financial aid for purchase of gas

This item is part of our running news digest

September 10, 2022 1:18 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that negotiations are ongoing for Ukraine to receive the tranche from the Export-Import Bank of the United States to guarantee Ukraine’s energy security over winter.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok