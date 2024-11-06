Skip to content
News Feed, US Election, United States, Pennsylvania, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, Ukrainian diaspora
Trump wins battleground state Pennsylvania

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 6, 2024 9:08 AM 2 min read
Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, gestures at a campaign rally at The PPL Center on October 29, 2024, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. With one week until Election Day, Trump is campaigning for re-election in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Donald Trump is the projected winner in the battleground U.S. state of Pennsylvania, worth 19 Electoral College votes.

This puts Trump only four electoral votes from the 270 needed to secure the victory.

Pennsylvania, a pivotal swing state with a large Ukrainian population, has played a key role in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. The candidates have campaigned aggressively in the state, with both Trump and Harris holding dueling rallies there the night before election day.

Harris reportedly spent the entire day in Pennsylvania on the eve of the election, knocking on doors and leading five rallies throughout the state.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine became a defining issue on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania. Harris supporters ran ads in the state highlighting her commitment to Kyiv in hopes of winning votes from the traditionally conservative Eastern European community.

During the Sept. 10 presidential debate, held in Pennsylvania, Harris appealed directly to the state's Polish-American community while accusing Trump of currying favor with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Why don't you tell the 800,000 Polish Americans right here in Pennsylvania how quickly you would give up for the sake of favor and what you think is a friendship with what is known to be a dictator who would eat you for lunch," she said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky even visited Pennsylvania ahead of the November election, touring the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant — located in U.S. President Joe Biden's hometown —  to thank workers for producing critically-needed 155 mm shells for Ukraine.

Zelensky's visit drew ire from U.S. Republicans, who claimed the trip constituted "election interference."

The Trump campaign had also planned a joint appearance in Pennsylvania with a foreign leader. Trump was expected to appear with Polish President Andrzej Duda at a monument at a Polish-American Roman Catholic shrine near Philadelphia, but the event was reportedly canceled.

Presidential elections in the U.S. are not determined by popular vote, but by a majority of votes in the Electoral College. Each state delivers a set number of votes based on population, and the candidate who wins the majority in that state typically receives that state's total electoral votes.

Historically a tossup state, Pennsylvania's electoral votes went to Democrats in the six presidential elections leading up to 2016. The state flipped for Trump in 2016, but Biden won by 1.2% in 2020.  

Ukraine’s diaspora loudly backs Harris, quietly behind Trump in swing state Pennsylvania
Ukrainian American Sophika Lashchyk-Tytla says she can’t understand why her brother plans to vote for Republican nominee Donald Trump, given his public hostility to continuing U.S. support for Ukraine. Hours after unconvincing arguments with her brother, the Philadelphia native carried a kit of cam…
The Kyiv IndependentOwen Racer
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
