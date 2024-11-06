Skip to content
Ukrainian-born Representative Victoria Spartz wins reelection for Congress

by Boldizsar Gyori November 6, 2024 9:29 AM 2 min read
Republican Congresswoman Victoria Spartz leaves the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 15, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian-American Victoria Spartz will return to Congress representing Indiana's 5th congressional district, the Associated Press reported on Nov. 6.

Endorsed by gun-owner associations and pro-life organizations, Spartz won her district by 57% with a 20 percent point lead to the second nominee.

Despite being born in Ukraine, she did not vote for the Senate foreign aid bill that contained more than $60 billion in assistance for Ukraine in April 2024.

Spartz was born in a small city in Chernihiv Oblast, and moved to the U.S. in 2000. She became the first Ukrainian-born member of Congress in 2021 and has been known for her staunch support of former President Donald Trump.

Spartz has initially supported aid for Ukraine and spoken about the war in deeply personal terms, but also attracted controversy for her attacks against President Volodymyr Zelensky and head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

Congressional, Senate and Presidential elections are held on the same day in the U.S. on Nov. 5.

Former President Donald Trump is edging toward a victory, with Republicans also gaining a majority in the Senate.

The election result will have a profound impact on the Russia-Ukraine war. While Harris has pledged to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight for independence, many fear that Trump would cut a deal with Moscow, possibly at the cost of painful concessions for Ukraine.

Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Most popular

News Feed

10:15 AM

Zelensky congratulates Trump on US election victory.

"I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.
9:40 AM

Trump claims victory in US election amid ongoing count.

"I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president, and your 45th president," Donald Trump said in an address to a cheering crowd. His win has not been officially declared, as the count is ongoing.
9:08 AM

Trump wins battleground state Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania, a pivotal swing state with a large Ukrainian population, has played a key role in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. The candidates have campaigned aggressively in the state, with both Trump and Harris holding dueling rallies there the night before election day.
6:56 AM

Trump wins key US state of North Carolina.

With 90% of votes tallied, Trump led Democratic challenger Vice President Kamala Harris 50.8% to 48%. The projection marks the first call of a major swing state in the U.S. presidential election.
2:57 AM

Sweden unveils new aid package for Ukraine worth over $9 million.

Sweden will provide Ukraine with a new aid package valued at nine million euros ($9.8 million), which includes two vessels designed to enhance maritime security. The country will also supply 40,000 protective masks and respirators to Ukraine's Emergency Service personnel.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

