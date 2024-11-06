Ukrainian-born Representative Victoria Spartz wins reelection for Congress

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian-American Victoria Spartz will return to Congress representing Indiana's 5th congressional district, the Associated Press reported on Nov. 6.

Endorsed by gun-owner associations and pro-life organizations, Spartz won her district by 57% with a 20 percent point lead to the second nominee.

Despite being born in Ukraine, she did not vote for the Senate foreign aid bill that contained more than $60 billion in assistance for Ukraine in April 2024.

Spartz was born in a small city in Chernihiv Oblast, and moved to the U.S. in 2000. She became the first Ukrainian-born member of Congress in 2021 and has been known for her staunch support of former President Donald Trump.

Spartz has initially supported aid for Ukraine and spoken about the war in deeply personal terms, but also attracted controversy for her attacks against President Volodymyr Zelensky and head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

Congressional, Senate and Presidential elections are held on the same day in the U.S. on Nov. 5.

Former President Donald Trump is edging toward a victory, with Republicans also gaining a majority in the Senate.

The election result will have a profound impact on the Russia-Ukraine war. While Harris has pledged to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight for independence, many fear that Trump would cut a deal with Moscow, possibly at the cost of painful concessions for Ukraine.