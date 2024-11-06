Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Google, Weapons, Internet, Tech
Edit post

Google responds to claims map images revealed locations of Ukrainian weapons

by Abbey Fenbert November 6, 2024 4:06 AM 1 min read
Exterior of the Google office building in New York City, U.S. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Plexi Images/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Google Maps images showing the locations of Ukrainian weapons systems were in fact over a year old and came from publicly available service, Google told European Pravda on Nov. 5.

The comments came in response to reports from Andrii Kovalenko, the head of the counter-disinformation department at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, that the tech giant's online map service revealed the locations of Ukrainian weapons systems in recently updated images.

"These satellite images were taken more than a year ago and come from publicly available sources — we deliberately do not publish the latest images of war zones," Google's press service said in a comment to European Pravda.

"We take such requests very seriously and are in constant communication with Ukrainian officials."

Kovalenko said on Nov. 3 that images of Ukrainian defense infrastructure were visible on Google Maps and that Russian forces were "actively dispersing" the images. According to Kovalenko, Google representatives contacted Ukraine to resolve the issue after public outcry over the images.

"In the future, we will also talk about how to solve any (similar) problems quickly," Kovalenko said.

Ukraine struggles to contain Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast as US elections loom
As voters in the U.S. head to the polls in presidential elections set to decisively steer the trajectory of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the situation on the battlefield is beginning to unravel for Kyiv. After two years of brutal attritional warfare across southern and eastern Ukraine,…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:57 AM

Sweden unveils new aid package for Ukraine worth over $9 million.

Sweden will provide Ukraine with a new aid package valued at nine million euros ($9.8 million), which includes two vessels designed to enhance maritime security. The country will also supply 40,000 protective masks and respirators to Ukraine's Emergency Service personnel.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.