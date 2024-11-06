Zelensky congratulates Trump on US election victory.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump on his expected victory in the U.S. presidential election, voicing hopes for "strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States."

"Congratulations to Donald Trump on his impressive election victory!" Zelensky said on X.

Trump is on the brink of victory, with only a few electoral votes left to clinch the needed 270, leaving the chances of Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris increasingly slim.

His return spells uncertain times for the U.S. support for Ukraine as some fear Trump will seek to cut a deal with the Kremlin and force Kyiv toward painful concessions.

Washington has positioned itself as Ukraine's leading military supporter under U.S. President Joe Biden.

"I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.

"I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer."

Zelensky and Trump have a complicated history. A major scandal revolved around a 2019 phone call during which then-President Trump was said to pressure Zelensky to investigate his political rivals by withholding military aid. The phone call led to the first impeachment proceeding against Trump.

The Ukrainian president met Trump during his visit to the U.S. in September, during which the Republican nominee praised his relationship with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Only a few weeks later, Trump laid the blame for Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Zelensky and Biden without mentioning Putin.

"I am looking forward to personally congratulating President Trump and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the United States," Zelensky said.