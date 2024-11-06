Skip to content
News Feed, US Election, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump, United States, Ukraine
Edit post

Zelensky congratulates Trump on US election victory

by Martin Fornusek November 6, 2024 10:15 AM 2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump (R) meet in New York during the President of Ukraine's visit to the United States in New York City, US on Sept. 27, 2024. (Uliana Boichuk/Novyny LIVE/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump on his expected victory in the U.S. presidential election, voicing hopes for "strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States."

"Congratulations to Donald Trump on his impressive election victory!" Zelensky said on X.

Trump is on the brink of victory, with only a few electoral votes left to clinch the needed 270, leaving the chances of Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris increasingly slim.

His return spells uncertain times for the U.S. support for Ukraine as some fear Trump will seek to cut a deal with the Kremlin and force Kyiv toward painful concessions.

Washington has positioned itself as Ukraine's leading military supporter under U.S. President Joe Biden.

"I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.

"I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer."

Zelensky and Trump have a complicated history. A major scandal revolved around a 2019 phone call during which then-President Trump was said to pressure Zelensky to investigate his political rivals by withholding military aid. The phone call led to the first impeachment proceeding against Trump.

The Ukrainian president met Trump during his visit to the U.S. in September, during which the Republican nominee praised his relationship with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Only a few weeks later, Trump laid the blame for Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Zelensky and Biden without mentioning Putin.

"I am looking forward to personally congratulating President Trump and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the United States," Zelensky said.

Trump claims victory in US election amid ongoing count
“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president, and your 45th president,” Donald Trump said in an address to a cheering crowd. His win has not been officially declared, as the count is ongoing.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

10:15 AM

Zelensky congratulates Trump on US election victory.

"I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.
9:40 AM

Trump claims victory in US election amid ongoing count.

"I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president, and your 45th president," Donald Trump said in an address to a cheering crowd. His win has not been officially declared, as the count is ongoing.
9:08 AM

Trump wins battleground state Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania, a pivotal swing state with a large Ukrainian population, has played a key role in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. The candidates have campaigned aggressively in the state, with both Trump and Harris holding dueling rallies there the night before election day.
6:56 AM

Trump wins key US state of North Carolina.

With 90% of votes tallied, Trump led Democratic challenger Vice President Kamala Harris 50.8% to 48%. The projection marks the first call of a major swing state in the U.S. presidential election.
2:57 AM

Sweden unveils new aid package for Ukraine worth over $9 million.

Sweden will provide Ukraine with a new aid package valued at nine million euros ($9.8 million), which includes two vessels designed to enhance maritime security. The country will also supply 40,000 protective masks and respirators to Ukraine's Emergency Service personnel.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.