Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Prisoners of war, Donetsk Oblast, Pokrovsk
Edit post

Russian military shoots 6 Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast, Prosecutor General's Office says

by Kateryna Hodunova November 5, 2024 9:35 PM 2 min read
Russian soldiers patrol a street in Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 11, 2022. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shot dead six captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office reported on Nov. 5.

Reports of murders, torture, and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war are received regularly by Ukrainian authorities.

Russian forces captured on Oct. 23 three Ukrainian soldiers during an offensive on the town of Selydove and then shot them unarmed.

A few days later, on Nov. 1, during an assault on Ukrainian lines in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian soldiers killed three more Ukrainian prisoners of war, shooting them, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The Prosecutor General's Office stressed that these actions violate the Geneva Conventions and qualify as an international crime.

The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting a pre-trial investigation into the incident in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Then-Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, on Oct. 15, called the killing of Ukrainian servicemen in captivity a "deliberate policy" of Russia.

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have information about the killing of at least 93 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers, the head of the War Crimes Department in Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office, Yurii Belousov, said on Oct. 4.

Some 80% of the cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war were recorded in 2024, but the trend began to appear in November 2023, when "there were changes in the attitude of Russian military personnel towards our prisoners of war for the worse," Belousov said.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, both countries have frequently exchanged prisoners. The most recent swap occurred in mid-October, with each side bringin back 95 prisoners.

Editorial: When casting your vote in the US, think about Ukraine
As Americans cast their ballots in the Nov. 5 presidential election, we, the staff of the Kyiv Independent, ask voters in the “beacon of democracy” to consider once again why the iconic Statue of Liberty stands on an island in New York Harbor. It was gifted to the U.S.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.