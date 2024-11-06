Skip to content
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Sweden, Defense Ministry, Military aid
Sweden unveils new aid package for Ukraine worth over $9 million

by Olena Goncharova November 6, 2024 2:57 AM 2 min read
An EU flag and a Swedish flag fly outside the polling station a the Town Hall in Malmo, Sweden, on June 9, 2024 during the European Parliament election. (Photo by Johan Nilsson / TT News Agency / /AFP via Getty Images)
Sweden will provide Ukraine with a new aid package valued at nine million euros ($9.8 million), which includes two vessels designed to enhance maritime security.

Sweden's Minister of Civil Defense, Carl-Oskar Bohlin, made the announcement during a joint briefing with Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko on Nov. 5.

Bohlin explained that the package will see two ships transferred to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. Additionally, Sweden will supply 40,000 protective masks and respirators to support the State Emergency Service personnel.

"We are observing the situation and recognize that Ukraine is fighting for the entire civilized world. And we will continue to support you fully, because the security of the whole of Europe depends on you," Bohlin said.

He also emphasized Sweden's intention to deepen cooperation between Ukrainian and Swedish ministries. "We share your vision of the security situation, which certainly has an impact on Sweden. In addition, we want to learn from your experience in order to strengthen our security capabilities as well," Bohlin added.

On Oct. 28, Sweden announced a military aid package of 729 million Swedish krona (around $68 million) for Ukraine. The announcement came during the fourth Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit in Iceland, where President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the prime ministers of Iceland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland.

Of the total, $46.5 million will support Ukraine's Armed Forces, while $21.6 million will aid the development of Ukraine's defense industry.

Sweden, Finland will not prohibit Ukraine from striking Russia with its weapons amid Putin’s threats to NATO
The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine’s use of Western long-range weapons against Russia would mean that NATO countries were directly involved in the war.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Olena Goncharova
