Bomb threats across multiple states traced to Russian email domains, FBI says

As Americans head to the polls on Nov. 5, the FBI has announced that bomb threats targeting polling sites in multiple states appear to have originated from Russian email domains. The agency clarified that none of these threats have been deemed credible.

U.S. intelligence agencies and Microsoft have recently warned that foreign adversaries are engaging in influence campaigns to mislead voters ahead of and during the 2024 election. Both the U.S. government and Microsoft have indicated that Russia favors former President Donald Trump, while Iran supports Vice President Kamala Harris.

"The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains. None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far," the agency stated.

U.S. intelligence officials are also investigating an email account with a Russian internet domain as the possible source of non-credible Election Day bomb threats in Georgia, CNN reported.

The FBI has been cautioning the public about several misleading videos circulating on social media that contain inaccurate information about the election.