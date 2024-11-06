Skip to content
Russia's Dagestan claims to intercept drone, airport halts flights

by Martin Fornusek November 6, 2024 11:04 AM 2 min read
A screenshot of a video that purports to show a drone shot down over Kaspiysk, Dagestan, Russia, on Nov. 6, 2024. (Mash/Telegram)
Russian air defenses shot down a drone over the city of Kaspiysk in Russia's North Caucasus republic of Dagestan on the morning of Nov. 6, the republic's head reported.

"The circumstances of the incident are being investigated," the regional chief, Sergey Melikov, said on his Telegram channel.

The downing of a drone in Dagestan comes shortly after an unprecedented drone strike against a Russian military academy in neighboring Chechnya on Oct. 29.

While Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov blamed the Chechnya drone strike on Ukraine, a Ukrainian intelligence source said that the incident might have been a result of a feud between Kadyrov and officials from Dagestan and Ingushetia.

A video shared by Russian Telegram channels purports to show a drone exploding over Kaspiysk at 6:55 a.m. local time. Local residents reported hearing gunfire and a loud explosion.

The incident took place roughly 15 kilometers from a local airport, the Mash news channel claimed, identifying the drone as a Ukrainian A-22 Flying Fox drone. A girl was reportedly injured as a result.

The nearby Makhachkala airport has suspended operations for an indefinite period due to the incident, local authorities said.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the incident. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Drone strike on Chechnya possibly launched from Dagestan, Ingushetia, source claims
One of the most likely versions explaining the incident links the attack to the deadly shooting in the Moscow office of the Russian online retailer Wildberries in September and a conflict between Kadyrov and lawmakers from the neighboring Caucasus republics, the source said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
