News Feed, China, Russia, Australia, Dual-use goods
China's support 'keeps Putin's army in the field in Ukraine,' Australia's intelligence chief says

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 6, 2024 8:37 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shake hands during a bilateral meeting on May 16, 2024 in Beijing, China. Russian President Vladimir Putin is in China for a two-day state visit. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
Beijing's "massive provision" of dual-use goods, as well as diplomatic and economic support, allow Russia to continue its war against Ukraine, the chief of Australia's intelligence agency said on Nov. 6, Reuters reported.

Beijing's support is "killing innocent Ukrainians just as surely as if they were providing artillery ammunition and missiles," Andrew Shearer, the chief of the Office of National Intelligence, said at a conference in Canberra.

Despite claiming neutrality, China has been the leading source of dual-use goods, feeding Russia's defense industry and supporting Moscow against Western sanctions.

"This is a profoundly troubling strategic development and we are all grappling to catch up with it and put in place effective measures, but I think this is one of the strategic challenges of our time," Shearer said.

Chinese companies have been sanctioned by the U.S. for producing drones used in Russia's war. Various countries have accused China of aiding Russia by providing machine tools, weapons technology, satellite imagery, semiconductors, and other dual-use technologies.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 17 that intelligence data indicates that "China is actively helping Russia drag out this war."

Russia's war is also receiving support from Iran in the form of drones and missiles, while North Korea has dispatched over 10,000 soldiers to join the war against Ukraine.

China was well aware of North Korean troop deployment ahead of time, expert says
Beijing was fast at claiming that it had no knowledge of Russia’s deepening partnership with North Korea. The U.S. had jumped on the opportunity, hoping to pressure China to dissuade North Korea from taking an active part in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Observers, however, are skeptical about Chi…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

6:56 AM

Trump wins key US state of North Carolina.

With 90% of votes tallied, Trump led Democratic challenger Vice President Kamala Harris 50.8% to 48%. The projection marks the first call of a major swing state in the U.S. presidential election.
2:57 AM

Sweden unveils new aid package for Ukraine worth over $9 million.

Sweden will provide Ukraine with a new aid package valued at nine million euros ($9.8 million), which includes two vessels designed to enhance maritime security. The country will also supply 40,000 protective masks and respirators to Ukraine's Emergency Service personnel.
