China's support 'keeps Putin's army in the field in Ukraine,' Australia's intelligence chief says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Beijing's "massive provision" of dual-use goods, as well as diplomatic and economic support, allow Russia to continue its war against Ukraine, the chief of Australia's intelligence agency said on Nov. 6, Reuters reported.

Beijing's support is "killing innocent Ukrainians just as surely as if they were providing artillery ammunition and missiles," Andrew Shearer, the chief of the Office of National Intelligence, said at a conference in Canberra.

Despite claiming neutrality, China has been the leading source of dual-use goods, feeding Russia's defense industry and supporting Moscow against Western sanctions.

"This is a profoundly troubling strategic development and we are all grappling to catch up with it and put in place effective measures, but I think this is one of the strategic challenges of our time," Shearer said.

Chinese companies have been sanctioned by the U.S. for producing drones used in Russia's war. Various countries have accused China of aiding Russia by providing machine tools, weapons technology, satellite imagery, semiconductors, and other dual-use technologies.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 17 that intelligence data indicates that "China is actively helping Russia drag out this war."

Russia's war is also receiving support from Iran in the form of drones and missiles, while North Korea has dispatched over 10,000 soldiers to join the war against Ukraine.