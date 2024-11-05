Skip to content
Ukrainian electronic warfare could indirectly affect smartphone clock while repelling drone attacks, General Staff says

by Kateryna Hodunova November 5, 2024 8:11 PM 2 min read
A serviceman launches a Vampire drone in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Feb. 2, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

There may be disruptions in the operation of smartphone clocks due to electronic warfare (EW) used to repel Russian air attacks, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Nov. 5.

Users in Ukraine have begun to experience more frequent automatic time changes on their smartphones due to the activation of electronic warfare systems during air raid alarms.

Electronic warfare systems attempt to steer Russian drones in the wrong direction during the attack. This practice is called GPS spoofing or GPS simulation, and it involves manipulating or deceiving a GPS receiver by transmitting fake GPS signals. The receiver then obtains an incorrect location.

Since modern smartphones also rely heavily on geolocation services to determine the time zone, this can lead to automatic clock switching when GPS spoofing is in effect.

"It is advisable to disable the automatic time update mode in the phone and take into account that the accuracy of satellite navigation systems may be disturbed during the announcement of air alerts," the General Staff said.

Russia attacked Ukraine with over 900 bombs, almost 500 Shahed drones, and around 30 missiles over the week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the morning of Nov. 3.

Zelensky also said that Russian forces launched over 2,000 Shahed-type drones at Ukraine in October.

Yet, Russia continues to avoid sanctions through the use of sanctions evasion networks and shell companies. Russia is also aided in sanctions evasion through its allies, including China, Iran, and North Korea.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
