News Feed, US Election, Russia, China, Election Interference, Disinformation
Chinese accounts linked to Russian election disinformation

by Abbey Fenbert November 6, 2024 5:00 AM 2 min read
An airport expressway is decorated with the national flags of Russia and China in Beijing, China on May 15, 2024. Illustrative purposes. (Chen Boyuan/VCG via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Chinese accounts helped spread Russian disinformation campaigns aimed at undermining the U.S. 2024 elections, according to research from the Atlantic Council published Nov. 4.

U.S. intelligence agencies have recently warned that foreign adversaries are engaging in influence campaigns to mislead voters ahead of and during the 2024 election.

Analysts at the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab identified multiple videos linked to Russia disseminating false reports about voting. Fake social media accounts in China helped amplify these videos, researchers said.

These accounts previously focused on pro-China propaganda and only recently pivoted to the U.S. election.

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report on Oct. 2 said that Russia, China, and Iran posed the most significant threats to the integrity of the upcoming presidential election.

The report came a month after the U.S. announced a sweeping crackdown on Russian propaganda outlets due to alleged election interference.

As U.S. voters cast their ballots on Nov. 5, some Russian interference tactics moved beyond online disinformation into disruptions at polling sites. Bomb threats originating in Russia targeted polling centers in several key states, causing evacuations at some locations.

The 2024 presidential election holds high stakes for Ukraine. The future of U.S. aid to Kyiv is on the line, with the two candidates delivering sharply different messages on their hopes for Ukraine's future.

Ukraine struggles to contain Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast as US elections loom
As voters in the U.S. head to the polls in presidential elections set to decisively steer the trajectory of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the situation on the battlefield is beginning to unravel for Kyiv. After two years of brutal attritional warfare across southern and eastern Ukraine,…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

2:57 AM

Sweden unveils new aid package for Ukraine worth over $9 million.

Sweden will provide Ukraine with a new aid package valued at nine million euros ($9.8 million), which includes two vessels designed to enhance maritime security. The country will also supply 40,000 protective masks and respirators to Ukraine's Emergency Service personnel.
