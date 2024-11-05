Putin appoints Ukraine war veteran as governor of Tambov region

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed a Ukraine war veteran to govern one of Russia’s regions, marking the highest position awarded to a participant in the full-scale invasion so far.

This move aligns with the Kremlin’s efforts to build a "new elite" of patriotic workers and soldiers, reflecting the growing militarization of Russian society. Yevgeny Pervyshov, a former mayor of Krasnodar, a southern Russian city, was named interim governor of Tambov, located approximately 460 kilometers (about 286 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Pervyshov — who is also a State Duma deputy — volunteered to fight in Ukraine in November 2022 and was later selected for Putin's "Time of Heroes" program, which aims to elevate war veterans into influential civil service roles.

Pervyshov’s appointment highlights how the Kremlin is framing the war as an opportunity to replace traditional oligarchic elites with more patriotic figures, positioning soldiers and workers as the new face of power. This strategy is also seen as a tool to incentivize more men to enlist, with the promise of a potential path to political power and prestigious jobs in peacetime, according to the Washington Post.

The program has led to the appointment of several veterans into various government positions, including regional ministers and managers of defense contractors.

While the program is framed as an opportunity for veterans to advance their careers, the reality is that it is primarily a way to reward those who have ties to Russia’s military elite.

Many of the soldiers involved in the program come from specialized units, like BARS Kaskad, which allow elites to avoid frontline service while maintaining a connection to the military. According to British intelligence, BARS Kaskad members are typically kept away from active combat, ensuring their safety and potentially gaining favor with the Kremlin.