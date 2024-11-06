Trump wins key US state of North Carolina.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is the projected winner in the key state of North Carolina, worth 16 votes in the Electoral College.

With 90% of votes tallied, Trump led Democratic challenger Vice President Kamala Harris 50.8% to 48%.

The projection marks the first call of a major swing state in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

In U.S. presidential elections, a candidate does not have to win a majority of the popular vote, but a majority of electoral votes, which are allocated per state based on population. A candidate must secure 270 electoral votes in order to win an election.

North Carolina is one of a handful of pivotal states expected to determine the next U.S. president. The other key battlegrounds include Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona.

Donald Trump won North Carolina's electoral votes in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.

The election result will have a profound impact on the Russia-Ukraine war. While Harris has pledged to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight for independence, many fear that Trump would cut a deal with Moscow, possibly at the cost of painful concessions for Ukraine.