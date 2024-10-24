Organizer Photo
Cargo plane shot down in Sudan with suspected Russian crew may have been supplying weapons, Reuters reports

by Kateryna Denisova October 24, 2024 4:21 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purpose. A view of a Russian Il-76 transport plane landing overhead at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in China. (Jingying Zhao/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A cargo plane shot down in Sudan earlier this week may have had a Russian crew and was supplying weapons and ammunition to the country's army, Reuters reported on Oct. 24, citing sources and documents from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Sudan's paramilitary RSF claimed to have shot down a cargo plane in Darfur on Oct. 21, with speculation at the time that Russian nationals may have been on board.

The aircraft was identified as an Il-74 transport plane that was used to supply weapons, ammunition and provisions to the city of Al Fashir in Sudan, where the Sudanese army is trying to repel RSF's attacks, an RSF source told Reuters.

It is not yet known what route the plane was taking and under what circumstances it was shot down. It had just made a delivery when hit, according to Reuters' source.

The crew may have included 67-year-old Russian Viktor Granov, who allegedly had ties to Russian infamous arms dealer Viktor Bout who was released in a prisoner swap between Russia and the U.S. in 2022.

Previously, Granov reportedly ran two airlines that were accused of violating the arms embargo in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Remnants of documents found at the scene also suggest 33-year-old Russian Anton Selivanets was also on board the downed plane, Reuters wrote, citing footage shared by the RSF.

The RSF also sent the news agency a video they said came from a mobile phone recovered from the plane. Reuters identified one of the men in the footage as a 61-year-old Russian Alexander Kabanov, who posted the same video to his social media accounts over a year ago.

According to Kabanov's accounts, he served in the elite airborne troops and spent several years in Africa, including Uganda, Sudan and South Sudan.

Reuters could not confirm who the phone belonged to.

Media: Russia, Sudan close to signing 25-year agreement on military cooperation, port access
Russia and Ukraine have played a complex role in Sudan’s civil war, with the Kremlin-backed Wagner mercenary group previously backing the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), while Ukrainian commandos reportedly arrived in Sudan in August 2023 to support the government.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

