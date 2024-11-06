General Staff: Russia has lost 702,900 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 702,900 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 6.

This number includes 1,250 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,214 tanks, 18,592 armored fighting vehicles, 28,333 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,170 artillery systems, 1,245 multiple launch rocket systems, 996 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,366 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.