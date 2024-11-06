Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 702,900 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 6, 2024 8:12 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen from the 15th Operational Brigade cover up a 152 mm Howitzer 2A65 Msta-B after firing it towards Russian positions near the front line in the Pokrovsk area in Donetsk Oblast, on Oct. 5, 2024. (Maciek Musialek/Anadolu via Getty Images) 
Russia has lost 702,900 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 6.

This number includes 1,250 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,214 tanks, 18,592 armored fighting vehicles, 28,333 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,170 artillery systems, 1,245 multiple launch rocket systems, 996 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,366 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine struggles to contain Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast as US elections loom
As voters in the U.S. head to the polls in presidential elections set to decisively steer the trajectory of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the situation on the battlefield is beginning to unravel for Kyiv. After two years of brutal attritional warfare across southern and eastern Ukraine,…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

News Feed

6:56 AM

Trump wins key US state of North Carolina.

With 90% of votes tallied, Trump led Democratic challenger Vice President Kamala Harris 50.8% to 48%. The projection marks the first call of a major swing state in the U.S. presidential election.
2:57 AM

Sweden unveils new aid package for Ukraine worth over $9 million.

Sweden will provide Ukraine with a new aid package valued at nine million euros ($9.8 million), which includes two vessels designed to enhance maritime security. The country will also supply 40,000 protective masks and respirators to Ukraine's Emergency Service personnel.
