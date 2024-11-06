Orban congratulates Trump on victory, calls it biggest comeback in US political history

This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated Donald Trump on victory in the U.S. presidential election in a post on X on Nov. 6.

"The biggest comeback in U.S. political history! Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World!" Orban posted.

Official results of the Nov. 5 vote are yet to be announced, but Trump stands on the brink of victory with only a few electoral votes left to achieve the coveted 270.

Hungary’s prime minister has been a vocal supporter of Trump since 2016, saying earlier that he would celebrate Trump's victory with bottles of champagne.

"We will open several bottles of champagne if Trump is back," Orban told reporters during a recent visit to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Under Orban's leadership, Hungary has repeatedly blocked aid to Kyiv, pushed for negotiations with Moscow, and spouted Kremlin talking points.

Orban claimed "Europe cannot remain pro-war" if Trump wins the U.S. presidency, supposedly referring to EU's defense assistance to Ukraine, which Orban repeatedly criticized.

Other world leaders have joined in to congratulate Trump.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky appreciated Trump's supposed "commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach," voicing hopes for "strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States."

"I just congratulated Donald Trump on his election as President of the United States. His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

"Congratulations, President Trump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity," wrote French President Emmanuel Macron.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "looking forward to working with (Trump) in the years ahead."

"As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy, and enterprise."