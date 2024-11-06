Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Viktor Orban, Donald Trump, US Election, Hungary, United States
Edit post

Orban congratulates Trump on victory, calls it biggest comeback in US political history

by Boldizsar Gyori November 6, 2024 10:37 AM 2 min read
Then-President Donald Trump, right, speaks while Viktor Orban, Hungary's prime minister, listens during a meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on May 13, 2019 (Chris Kleponis/Pool via Bloomberg)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated Donald Trump on victory in the U.S. presidential election in a post on X on Nov. 6.

"The biggest comeback in U.S. political history! Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World!" Orban posted.

Official results of the Nov. 5 vote are yet to be announced, but Trump stands on the brink of victory with only a few electoral votes left to achieve the coveted 270.

Hungary’s prime minister has been a vocal supporter of Trump since 2016, saying earlier that he would celebrate Trump's victory with bottles of champagne.

"We will open several bottles of champagne if Trump is back," Orban told reporters during a recent visit to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Under Orban's leadership, Hungary has repeatedly blocked aid to Kyiv, pushed for negotiations with Moscow, and spouted Kremlin talking points.

Orban claimed "Europe cannot remain pro-war" if Trump wins the U.S. presidency, supposedly referring to EU's defense assistance to Ukraine, which Orban repeatedly criticized.

Other world leaders have joined in to congratulate Trump.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky appreciated Trump's supposed "commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach," voicing hopes for "strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States."

"I just congratulated Donald Trump on his election as President of the United States. His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

"Congratulations, President Trump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity," wrote French President Emmanuel Macron.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "looking forward to working with (Trump) in the years ahead."

"As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy, and enterprise."

BREAKING: Trump wins US 2024 presidential election, foreign leaders congratulate
Trump’s win is the culmination of one of the most consequential political contests in modern times — not least for Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentOwen Racer
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:15 AM

Zelensky congratulates Trump on US election victory.

"I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.
9:08 AM

Trump wins battleground state Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania, a pivotal swing state with a large Ukrainian population, has played a key role in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. The candidates have campaigned aggressively in the state, with both Trump and Harris holding dueling rallies there the night before election day.
6:56 AM

Trump wins key US state of North Carolina.

With 90% of votes tallied, Trump led Democratic challenger Vice President Kamala Harris 50.8% to 48%. The projection marks the first call of a major swing state in the U.S. presidential election.
2:57 AM

Sweden unveils new aid package for Ukraine worth over $9 million.

Sweden will provide Ukraine with a new aid package valued at nine million euros ($9.8 million), which includes two vessels designed to enhance maritime security. The country will also supply 40,000 protective masks and respirators to Ukraine's Emergency Service personnel.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.