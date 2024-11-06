Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, United States, US Election
Edit post

Trump claims victory in US election amid ongoing count

by Martin Fornusek November 6, 2024 9:40 AM 2 min read
Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina on Nov. 4, 2024. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Donald Trump on Nov. 6 claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election as projections show him edging ever closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win.

His win has not been officially declared, as the count is ongoing. Trump currently stands at 266 electoral votes.

"I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president, and your 45th president," Trump said in an address to a cheering crowd in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"I will not rest until I have delivered a strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve," the Republican nominee said, promising a "golden age of America."

Trump is only a few steps from victory after he secured the key swing state of Pennsylvania in a massive blow to his Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris.

His return to the White House could spell uncertain times for Ukraine, as there are fears he might withdraw support for the besieged country and cut a deal with the Kremlin.

Trump made no mention of Russia's war against Ukraine in his speech but said that the U.S. saw "no wars" during his first presidential term.

"We had no wars, for four years, we had no wars. Except we defeated ISIS," Trump proclaimed.

"They said ‘he will start a war’. I’m not going to start a war, I’m going to stop the wars."

"I think we’ve just witnessed the greatest political comeback in American history," Trump's running mate J.D. Vance said to the crowd of Republican voters.

Trump wins battleground state Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania, a pivotal swing state with a large Ukrainian population, has played a key role in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. The candidates have campaigned aggressively in the state, with both Trump and Harris holding dueling rallies there the night before election day.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:15 AM

Zelensky congratulates Trump on US election victory.

"I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.
9:40 AM

Trump claims victory in US election amid ongoing count.

"I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president, and your 45th president," Donald Trump said in an address to a cheering crowd. His win has not been officially declared, as the count is ongoing.
9:08 AM

Trump wins battleground state Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania, a pivotal swing state with a large Ukrainian population, has played a key role in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. The candidates have campaigned aggressively in the state, with both Trump and Harris holding dueling rallies there the night before election day.
6:56 AM

Trump wins key US state of North Carolina.

With 90% of votes tallied, Trump led Democratic challenger Vice President Kamala Harris 50.8% to 48%. The projection marks the first call of a major swing state in the U.S. presidential election.
2:57 AM

Sweden unveils new aid package for Ukraine worth over $9 million.

Sweden will provide Ukraine with a new aid package valued at nine million euros ($9.8 million), which includes two vessels designed to enhance maritime security. The country will also supply 40,000 protective masks and respirators to Ukraine's Emergency Service personnel.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.