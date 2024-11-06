Trump claims victory in US election amid ongoing count.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Donald Trump on Nov. 6 claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election as projections show him edging ever closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win.

His win has not been officially declared, as the count is ongoing. Trump currently stands at 266 electoral votes.

"I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president, and your 45th president," Trump said in an address to a cheering crowd in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"I will not rest until I have delivered a strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve," the Republican nominee said, promising a "golden age of America."

Trump is only a few steps from victory after he secured the key swing state of Pennsylvania in a massive blow to his Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris.

His return to the White House could spell uncertain times for Ukraine, as there are fears he might withdraw support for the besieged country and cut a deal with the Kremlin.

Trump made no mention of Russia's war against Ukraine in his speech but said that the U.S. saw "no wars" during his first presidential term.

"We had no wars, for four years, we had no wars. Except we defeated ISIS," Trump proclaimed.

"They said ‘he will start a war’. I’m not going to start a war, I’m going to stop the wars."

"I think we’ve just witnessed the greatest political comeback in American history," Trump's running mate J.D. Vance said to the crowd of Republican voters.