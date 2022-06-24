Kremlin-controlled media Ria Novosti reported, citing Russia's Defense Ministry, that Moscow sees the U.K. Minister of the Armed Forces James Heappey's comments about Ukraine's right to strike at facilities such as fuel and ammunition depots in Russia as a provocation that "will immediately lead to our proportional response."



While claiming that such strikes "will not necessarily be a problem," Moscow warned that Russia's Armed Forces are ready to strike back with high-precision long-range weapons round-the-clock at "decision-making centers in Kyiv."