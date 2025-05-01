The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Sanctions, National Security and Defense Council, Ukraine, Russia, War
Zelensky imposes sanctions on former adviser, Kremlin-linked figures, Russian companies

by Anna Fratsyvir May 1, 2025 5:03 PM 2 min read
Former Presidential Office advisor Oleksiy Arestovych at a forum in Kyiv on Dec. 11, 2020. (Evgen Kotenko/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed new sanctions against a number of individuals and entities, including former presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych, pro-Kremlin commentators, and several major Russian companies, according to presidential decrees published on May 1.

The move puts into effect a May 1 decision by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council that imposes economic and other restrictive measures on the individuals.

The sanctions target Arestovych, a former freelance adviser to the President’s Office. Since his resignation in January 2023, Arestovych has positioned himself as a critic of the Ukrainian government and has hinted at possible political ambitions, drawing sharp criticism from Ukrainian officials and civil society groups, some of whom accuse him of spreading narratives that echo Kremlin talking points.

The restrictions were also imposed on blogger Myroslav Oleshko, political analyst Kostiantyn Bondarenko, and Dmytro Vasylets, the former head of the banned political party “Derzhava.”

Political commentator Oleksandr Skubchenko, known for appearances on channels linked to pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, and Pavlo Onishchenko, head of the pro-Kremlin group “Slobozhanska Sich” were also sanctioned.

Two Russian journalists, Stanislav Bernwald and Anastasia Kashevarova, were also included in the sanctions list, as was Oleksii Azarov, son of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, who led the government under pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.

A number of Russian citizens are also subject to new restrictions, including the head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev, and Russian journalists Stanislav Bernwald and Anastasia Kashevarova.

In addition to individuals, the sanctions affect several Russian enterprises, including the Novolipetsk Steel Plant, Novatek, Arctic LNG, Stoilensky Mining and Processing Plant, Volzhsky Abrasive Works, and Magnitogorsk Electrode Plant.

The measures include asset freezes, full trade bans, suspension of economic and financial obligations, restrictions on transit and transport across Ukrainian territory, and prohibitions on capital outflows. Additional steps include revoking Ukrainian state awards, banning sanctioned media in Ukraine, and suspending licenses and permits.

Entities and individuals under sanctions are also barred from participating in privatization auctions, leasing state property, or acquiring land in Ukraine.

Author: Anna Fratsyvir

